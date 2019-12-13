This Amazon Slipper Is So Good That Reviewers Are on Their Fifth Pair





It’s Friday, which means there’s a good chance you might be sitting at work right now — counting down the minutes until you’re back home. At the end of a long week, we’re very aware of every single ache and pain our feet have endured — and it’s time to give them a break!

So, what are we to do? The solution is to always have a pair of shoes that we’ll be dreaming about stepping into the second we return home. This can’t just be any pair, but one that reviewers are endlessly fawning over — one just like these.

Grab a pair of the Dream Pairs Slip-On Moccasin Slippers (originally $26) now with prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Dream Pairs Slip-On Moccasin Slippers are the perfect item to wear around the house! One proud owner claims to be on her “fifth pair,” which is pretty outstanding — we seriously admire the dedication. The consensus seems to be how “comfortable” and “wearable” they are, which is only making us more excited to try them out.

This suede slipper comes available in six color options, so there’s something for everyone. It doesn’t matter which shade you go with here either since they’re all strong options — just take a look! The moccasin toe and around-the-collar lining also includes a chic bow. It’s simple and sophisticated, which is exactly what we’re looking for.

Here, you’ll also notice the TPR rubber sole, which is a complete game-changer. Sure, we’ll love wearing this shoe around the house — but taking them outside is also an option! We can run errands in them or even pop over to a casual brunch. Reviewers loved the “non-slip sole,” and said these have quickly claimed the title of their “favorite everyday essential.”

Of course, the cherry on top is the faux-sheepskin insole. It’s smooth and comfortable — but most importantly, warm. Our feet will remain toasty all day long, and clearly there’s good reason for shoppers to exclaim this “fuzzy slipper” will “never disappoint!”

