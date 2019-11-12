



The second the season shifts from summer to fall, our lives play out like a famous Katy Perry song: We’re hot and then we’re cold. The worst part? Unlike Perry’s hit 2008 track, our saga doesn’t end after three minutes — in fact, the icy climate continues for months.

So how can we kick things up a notch — heat-wise? Well, it’s going to take time, consideration and an investment. We’ve found the simple solution to staying warm when the temperatures continue to drop and the best part is that it’s only $70!

Grab the TrustTech 1500W Fast Heating Portable Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heater (originally $150) now with prices starting at just $70, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2019, but are subject to change.

The TrustTech 1500W Fast Heating Portable Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heater is the secret weapon that we’re all in need of this cold-weather season. According to reviewers, this bestselling electric heater was a complete game-changer. One reviewer loved how it “worked how it was intended to,” and heated up her area “in a matter of seconds,” while another reviewer says it was “perfect for her apartment.” Many other happy owners exclaimed that “it’s worth the money.”

On top of all that, this ceramic heater is portable! Yes, it can easily fit in any room, apartment or office cubicle and will heat up any section seamlessly. How? It turns to a 120-degree oscillating function that will have Us warm and toasty in no time. There’s also a fan included in there too, for when it inevitably gets a little too toasty. Essentially, this heater will adjust and adapt to our personal preferences on a regular basis!

Some tend to be weary of portable heating devices, often expressing concern that they will leave it on. In this case, a 12-hour self-timer will shut it off, which minimizes the stress!

One reviewer said it “exceeded her expectations,” and another loved its versatility — deeming it more than suitable for her “children’s rooms” too! For the completely reasonable price of $70, this is the heater to invest in ASAP!

