This Romantic Balloon-Sleeve Top Can Also Be Worn Off the Shoulders

You know when you’re wearing almost the same exact outfit as someone else, and yet you feel like they look so much more stylish than you? Part of that is you being your own worst critic; that same person might be wishing they looked as stylish as you! There are some details and accents you can look for, however, to ensure that next time you get dressed you’ll love what you see in the mirror.

One thing to look for that will always elevate your outfit to new fashion heights? Accent sleeves. A little lantern sleeve there, a little butterfly sleeve there, a little bell sleeve over there…and how about balloon sleeves? They might earn you the most style points of all. Just look how beautifully this top does them!

Get The Drop Florence Loose Fathered Neck Balloon-Sleeve Poplin Top for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This 100% cotton poplin top is lightweight with a loose fit. It was specifically “designed for comfort,” though it obviously looks nothing like your typical “comfy clothes.” It’s here to break down boundaries, and we are more than okay with that.

This top has, of course, voluminous balloon sleeves with narrow elastic cuffs, coordinating with the shirred elastic neckline. This neckline creates some soft, romantic pleating beneath, but we especially love it because it can be pulled wider so you can wear this top off the shoulders. Just like that, you have a totally new look. We also want to note that you might expect the hem to be elasticized as well here, but the fabric falls gently and naturally instead, making for an easier, more relaxed fit!

This machine-washable top is a total “wow”-worthy piece, but don’t let that convince you that it doesn’t have versatility. It can be dressed up or down and styled in so many ways. Let it hang loose over jeans, or tuck in the hem and let the airy fabric blouse out just a bit. When you want to dress it up — maybe for a low-key Valentine’s Day date — try pulling the neckline off the shoulders and tucking this top into a knee-length skirt, slipping your feet into heels. You can also go professional with high-rise slacks and loafers!

This top comes in two colors: a classic black and a flattering natural shade called Earth. Check out both and get ready to add some romance (and those extra style points) to your wardrobe!

