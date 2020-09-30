Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you were looking to just browse around today, we hope you’re ready to change your mind. The clock is ticking away, and there are mere hours left to shop. Potentially minutes by the time you read this! The latest collaboration collection on Amazon’s The Drop has arrived, but it’s fleeting!

This time around, we have a comfy yet elegant collection from Belén Canalejo of Balamoda. The fashion lifestyle blogger of 10+ years, to no one’s surprise, designed a limited-edition batch of clothes more than worth the space in your closet. And nothing is over $70! The catch? All of these made-to-order pieces are available for 30 hours only, and then they’re gone. They could sell out before time runs out too. You cannot, we repeat, cannot miss out on this jumpsuit!

Get The Drop Women’s Floral Print Crossover Jumpsuit by @balamoda for just $70 at Amazon! Only available until 5:00 p.m. ET on September 30, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

“My collection was designed for women of all ages who are seeking style without losing comfort,” Canalejo said. “The garments in my collection are soft to the touch while also remaining versatile. Wear them as is to work at home or give them a more sophisticated air with bold accessories for a night out.” Every piece is exactly as she described, but this printed jumpsuit definitely caught our eye!

Canalejo described this jumpsuit as “bonita” (pretty) and “femenina” (feminine) on her blog, designing it to be a piece that puts a smile of fashion lovers’ faces. It’s a pastel purple shade with a turquoise floral print all over, and it drapes beautifully. The viscose material is lightweight, and we love the way it blouses over the elasticized waistband as well as over the elasticized cuffs of the sleeves to create a bell effect. Accent sleeves are a must in fashion right now!

With its surplice V neckline, matching V back, side slit pockets and body-grazing fit, this jumpsuit perfectly demonstrates the middle ground between fabulous and cozy. It’s so easy for looking like a star on the go. It’s “the perfect piece when you have nothing to wear,” Canalejo said. “For the fall, style this jumpsuit with a cardigan or a light jacket and transition to spring with a pair of high-heeled sandals.” Done!

