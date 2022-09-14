The Latest Amazon Drop Collection Is Gender-Neutral and Size-Inclusive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always get excited when there’s a new edition of The Drop on Amazon, but the latest release is particularly intriguing! Not only is it size-inclusive, it’s also designed for all genders — so any fashion lover can shop and pick up these amazing pieces!

The limited-edition offerings are made in conjunction with rare/self, the new line from Yannik Zamboni. Sound familiar? Well, Zamboni is the winner of Prime Video’s Making the Cut Season 3, where they wowed judges week after week with eye-catching essentials. rare/self aims to celebrate true self-expression in its most natural form, and it’s safe to say we’re obsessed. If you want to explore the styles, we picked out some of our favorites below!

This Edgy Top

The inside-out stitching on this top gives it a deconstructed feel which makes the garment exude raw energy and cutting-edge style!

See it!

Get the rare/self All-Gender Exposed Seams Terry Knit Boxy Crew Neck Top for $60 at Amazon!

These Casual Joggers

Team the top we just mentioned with these matching joggers, or pick them up to wear with any other type of loungewear piece already you own! They’re basic bottoms that feel far more elevated than other athleisure options on the market.

See it!

Get the rare/self All-Gender Pull-On Twill Jogger for $80 at Amazon!

This Funky Coat

When the crisp fall air first starts rolling in, it’s brisk — but far from freezing. For those chilly autumn days, a 100% cotton jacket like this one will keep you comfortably warm — and we’re digging the abstract print.

See it!

Get the rare/self All-Gender Hooded Zip Front Twill Coat for $110 at Amazon!

This Sleek Racerback Dress

Wear this basic dress with a sporty feel whenever you want to look a little snazzy — but still feel comfy in the process! It’s made from a ribbed material that’s extra stretchy, and you may even be able to dress it up for a night out with friends.

See it!

Get the rare/self All-Gender Racerback Ribbed Midi Dress for $70 at Amazon!

This Unique Cutout Bodysuit

This bodysuit is unique and chic thanks to the cutouts! It combines a low-cut bodysuit with a one-shoulder bralette which you can showcase with the right pair of high-waisted bottoms.

See it!

Get the rare/self All-Gender Two Piece Ribbed Tank Bodysuit for $62 at Amazon!

Not what you're looking for? Check out all of the styles from the rare/self all-inclusive collection here!

