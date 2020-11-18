Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Drop is still going strong over at Amazon! This fashionable hub releases new collections regularly, designed and curated by some of today’s hottest influencers. The latest limited-edition drop comes courtesy of the duo behind Somewhere, Lately!

The fashion and lifestyle blog is the brainchild of longtime friends and Instagram all-stars Meggan and Brooke. Their brand is all about keeping things casual yet sophisticated, which is precisely what these five pieces from their Amazon line exude. Check out our favorite picks below! Oh, and be sure to keep in mind that these pieces are made-to-order and only available for a limited time. There’s just a few more hours left to shop these styles, so get to it!

This Smart Plaid Blazer

This boyfriend-style blazer is still tailored to have some feminine touches. We absolutely adore the slightly puffed out sleeves and the slim lapels, but the oversized fit makes it look completely modern. You can throw this blazer on any outfit to kick it up a notch!

Get The Drop Women's Plaid Long-Line Double-Breasted Blazer for $70, available at Amazon!

This Puff-Sleeve Turtleneck

The puffy sleeves on this cozy knit top are adorable! You can tuck this turtleneck into a pair of jeans or team it with the next fashion pick we have lined up!

Get The Drop Women's Tan Funnel-Neck Top for $45, available at Amazon!

This Streamlined Knit Skirt

Separates are great because you can mix up your look — for example, how sophisticated does the turtleneck top look with its matching midi skirt? This outfit is something we can totally picture a star like Kim Kardashian wearing — it comes in a neutral hue that’s perfect for fall and makes you look seriously put together!

Get The Drop Women's Tan Fitted Midi Skirt for $50, available at Amazon!

This Wrap-Style Bodysuit

The worst part about tucking in a loose top is the awkward bunching it can create, but this bodysuit solves that problem! It has a wrap silhouette and a flowy fit, but thanks to the shirt’s lower half and snap button closure, you can effortlessly glide into a pair of jeans.

Get The Drop Women's Leopard Print Wrap-Effect Bodysuit for $55, available at Amazon!

This Pleated Midi Skirt

Midi skirts are all the rage right now. This leopard-print pick keeps its design simple with basic pleating and an elastic waistband. We would wear this skirt on the high-waisted side, paired with a tight black turtleneck, a chic moto jacket and some killer ankle booties! You can even try matching it with the collection’s bodysuit for a full-on leopard look. Fierce!

Get The Drop Women's Leopard Print Pleated Pull-On Midi Skirt for $50, available at Amazon!

