Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

S-so…c-cold! Wasn’t it summer like…yesterday? Suddenly, we can’t seem to get warm enough — and we know it’s only going to get worse in the months ahead. This calls for some heavy-duty heat!

You’re probably already set with a winter coat, but you might need a little something else. It’s hard packing in thick, heavy layers under our outerwear — there literally is not enough room — but you barely need any room at all for these long johns!

Get the Thermajane Fleece-Lined Long Johns for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

These long johns are a number one bestseller on Amazon with over 39,000 reviews. “OMG! I’m Warm and In Love,” one shopper titled their review before declaring, “I will never be without this brand!!!” Another wrote, “I’ve already ordered a second set and have recommended them to all my friends.” So, what’s all the hype about?

Every aspect of these long johns is like another cherry on top of an already tasty sundae. Let’s talk fabric. It has four-way stretch, an ultra-soft and cozy fleece lining and excellent heat retention. It’s also moisture-wicking, so you can stay warm but not sweaty. So good for activities like outdoor jogs!

This set will become your go-to base layer for all of your winter clothing that isn’t quite cutting it in the cold. The pants are nice and fitted, allowing you to wear them even under jeans, while the long-sleeve top has a body-skimming fit with a longer hem for a flattering effect.

Of course, you can also wear these long johns alone as pajamas or loungewear!

These long johns come in sizes XXS to 3XL and 15 colorways. There are 13 solid shades, giving you a slew of options, plus one Christmas print and one camo print. Go classic with black, Barbie with hot pink or sunny with a bright yellow. Up to you!

Get the Thermajane Fleece-Lined Long Johns for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Thermajane here and explore other thermal underwear sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us