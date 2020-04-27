This Under-$25 Maxi Dress From Amazon Comes in Tons of Fun Prints

The summer season is coming up soon, and we’re already getting our closets ready! Summertime fashion is some of the most fun, thanks to all of the bright colors that we tend to wear once the sun is shining bright.

Right now we’re stocking up on cute new dresses. We definitely want to keep things fresh, but we also don’t want to go overboard when it comes to our shopping budget. Amazon has so much affordable fashion, and we’re really loving this printed maxi dress that comes in so many different colors and patterns!

Get the LIYOHON Summer Maxi Dress for prices starting at just $9, available on Amazon! Get it as soon as May 5, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This maxi dress has a solid colored sleeveless style on top and long, flowy skirt on the bottom that’s made from a fun, printed fabric. There are so many different combinations to choose from, and it might be hard to narrow down your pick to just one! Each of the pairings looks incredible, and the design of this dress is truly classic.

There’s an elastic band where the top and the skirt meet, which gives the dress a nice silhouette that cinches the waist. The scoop neckline is modest enough to wear to a more formal occasion, and the entire dress is made from a soft, casual material that’s ideal for everyday wear.

Shoppers say that this dress is “so comfy and fits great,” and warn that “you won’t want to take this dress off!” They add that the dress fits true to size and that whatever you might typically order will work when picking up this number. You can wear this dress on its own, or accessorize it with a wide belt or fun jewelry. On colder days, this dress would look great with a basic jean jacket or black leather jacket. It’s an incredibly versatile dress that you’ll surely get a lot of use out of!

