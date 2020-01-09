Need a Boost? Here Are the 7 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily

The moment many of Us realize we have a cough or a tickle in our throats, we start getting stressed. With the freezing weather setting in, it certainly comes with the territory. Often, we’re forced to carry on with our days without a second thought — and as understandable as this may be, we can’t help but wonder if there’s a deeper issue at play!

While we’re no experts in the health department, it’s very clear that sometimes a cold is just a cold. But in 2020, it’s time to take a closer look, and examine if we’re possibly dealing with vitamin deficiency.

Vitamins are our first line of defense against germs or infections and if we’re not taking them properly, it’s all downhill! That’s why brands like Ritual are seriously popular among women of all ages. The straightforward service offers all of the essential vitamins — and does so for just $35. Yes, this is a major step in the right direction.

We highly recommend pursuing a full course of action, but if you want to start small, that’s totally cool too. With that in mind, here are the seven essential vitamins your body needs — available now at Amazon!

1. Vitamin D

Avoid muscle weakness, brittle bones and immune deficiencies by incorporating vitamin D into your life.

Grab the NatureWise Vitamin D3 5,000 IU for $16 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

2. Magnesium

According to one reviewer, this dose of magnesium will improve “sleep, stamina and strength,” and what’s better than that? Nothing!

Grab the Nature’s Bounty Magnesium 500 mg (originally $11) now only $8 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

3. Calcium

Sure, there are tons of foods that are high in calcium — yogurt, cheese and beans to name a few. However, if you’re looking to double-up on our calcium intake, this is just the ticket.

Grab the Nature’s Bounty Calcium Carbonate Pills (originally $23) now only $18 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

4. Zinc

If you’re looking to fight off any infection this season, turn to this 50 mg dosage of iron.

Grab the NOW Supplements, Zinc for $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

5. Iron

Implement this daily dose of iron into your daily routine to keep the blood and oxygen flowing.

Grab the Nature Made Iron 65mg for $13 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

6. Folate — Folic Acid

When it comes to this essential vitamin, it can help us all out. From producing and maintaining cells to growing hair, this does it all.

Grab the 365 Everyday Value, Folic Acid 800mg for $5 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

7. Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is the solution for anyone who’s looking to turn food into cellular energy. According to numerous reviewers, it provided the “mood-booster” that got them through the day.

Grab the Nature Made Vitamin B12 (originally $21) now only $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2020, but are subject to change. Not your style? Check out additional vitamins also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!