We spent so long waiting and waiting (and waiting) for fall to start this year and for the weather to finally cool down. It was like every time we caught a glimpse of it, the temperature shot right back up. But now all of a sudden, it’s like we’re zooming straight into winter. We barely got to wear our favorite fall outfits! And more importantly…we’re cold!

We promise there will be days when you can pop that peacoat or trench back on again, but right now, you must make sure you’re prepared with something warmer, ready for the wintry elements. When the temperature drops toward freezing — or below — you’ll be so grateful to have this jacket ready to go in your closet!

Get the SUOKENI Waterproof Ski Jacket (originally $90) for just $57 for a limited time at Amazon! Click the coupon below the price to nab the full discount! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is a number one bestseller in ski jackets at Amazon, but it’s a top choice whether you’re hitting the slopes, building a snowman or strolling through a winter market for holiday gifts. Its shell is anti-scratch, windproof and waterproof, meaning any rainfall or snowfall should slide right off, keeping you dry underneath. This doesn’t mean you’ll be pouring sweat inside though. Thanks to this jacket’s “micro-pore” structure, it manages to stay breathable, letting air flow so you stay warm — comfortably!

Speaking of warmth, you’re bound to adore the fuzzy lining inside this jacket, as well as the detachable hood. It has an adjustable drawcord as well as a hook and loop closure in front for those extra chilly days. The cuffs of the long sleeves have an adjustable hook and loop element as well to keep the cold from creeping in!

More reasons to love this jacket? You’ve got it. How about all of its pockets, from the sides, to the chest, to the arm? Shoppers also love that it isn’t huge or bulky, keeping them warm without leaving them feeling like a marshmallow. It also comes in 15 colors! Grab one of the many solid shades, from black to neon green, or go for a camo instead. Check them all out at Amazon!

