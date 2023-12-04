Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As much as we adore the holiday season, we can’t deny that it can be one of the most stressful times of the year. Thoughtfully selecting holiday gifts that our loved ones will actually like and use, attending endless holiday parties and wrapping up work before the holiday break are some of the stressors many of Us encounter as the year comes to an end.

Indulging in self-care is a helpful way to combat the pressure and stress the holiday season may bring. While heading to a top-rated spa for much-needed R&R sounds like a good idea, it’s not always practical. For those of Us with jammed-packed calendars, scheduling an hour or two away from our busy lives can be pretty difficult. Thankfully, handheld massagers provide immediate relief from tension and stress right at home.

Get the Zyllion Handheld Back and Neck Massager for just $45 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Zyllion Handheld Back and Neck Massager is a fan-favorite on Amazon largely due to its powerful 5,000 RPM percussion motor. The high-powered motor increases blood flow to ease and relieve muscle cramps, knots, tension and strain throughout the body. One of the massager’s stand-out features is the curved design shape, which allows users to reach behind and massage hard-to-reach areas in the upper and lower back.

Featuring a 2200mAh battery capacity, this rechargeable massager lasts up to 180+ minutes when fully charged. It also comes equipped with an intuitive LED indication that helps users find the right intensity. The light turns blue, green, orange and red to mark its lowest to highest intensities. It also features soft silicone heads and ball attachments that deliver heat.

The top-rated product is a hit with verified Amazon shoppers, who left glowing reviews. “This works quite well. Quick charge. Excellent pain relief,” one buyer wrote. Another customer with a “manual labor job” revealed that they “haven’t slept this good in years” because, after nightly use, they found that the massager “melts the tension away.”

Shoppers were equally impressed with customer service from the Amazon seller. “I lost the power cord that came with it, and emailed the seller to ask what the specs were so I could order another one,” one buyer shared. “And instead they just shipped me a new one, free of charge! Can’t do better than that,” the buyer noted.

Whether you’re feeling the stress of the holiday season or looking for a way to indulge in self-care at home, a handheld massager is one product you need to add to your shopping cart ASAP! The Zyllion Handheld Back and Neck Massager is a shopper-approved find that delivers amazing results. Be sure to shop now while it’s still on sale!

