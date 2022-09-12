Cancel OK

The Best Self Care Essentials for Relaxation

highly rated self care essentials
For most people, day-to-day life is filled with stress-inducing elements. Everything from the environment at work to the pollution in the air leads to strain that weighs on your body and mind. Preventive measures like exercise are a great way to counter this stress. If exercise isn’t your thing, try the top self care essentials of 2022 to help reduce your anxiety. 

These self care products are designed from the ground up to alleviate stress and make you feel relaxed while requiring minimal effort. You can also choose from different products like sheet masks, shower steamers, meditation pillows, and more. 

Having to choose between these many options can be a bit overwhelming. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of several top-tier recommendations for self care essentials. Each of them brings something unique to the table, and they’re all worth your consideration.

Detailing the Top Self Care Essentials of 2022

Glam Up Facial Sheet Mask – Best Overall

self care essential reviews
Self care starts with your face, and the Glam Up Facial Sheet Mask is the perfect choice for that. The benefits of this mask start with the basics. It moisturizes the skin on your face, rejuvenates it with a natural glow, and nourishes the skin for long-term health. Then there is the more advanced stuff, with acne treatment being the highlight. All you have to do is apply this for 20 minutes a day, and your acne will start to clear up. 

All of the active ingredients in this mask are natural, including shea butter, aloe, tea tree, peppermint, green tea, and lemon. All of these work together to make this mask efficient, while also keeping it safe for folks with sensitive skin. This sheet mask gets the top spot on this list of self care essentials because of its ideal mix of performance, affordability, and ease of use. 

Pros
  • Easy and convenient to use 
  • Safe for folks with sensitive skin
  • Removes acne quickly
  • All natural ingredients reduce allergy risk
Cons
  • Needs to be used daily

Florensi Meditation Cushion – Best for Meditation

self care essential reviews
Meditation is a clear-cut way to destress quickly, and it delivers visible results, especially if done with the right tools like the Florensi Meditation Cushion. This product made it to this list mainly because of the ergonomic design that makes it easy to use. It delivers several health benefits like increasing blood flow, maintaining posture, and improving focus. 

The rich velvet fabric of this cushion is filled with buckwheat hulls that are up to 5-inches thick. Thanks to the zipper, you can always adjust the filling according to your comfort level. The gray velvet is embroidered with a white mandala pattern in the middle, which adds to its attractiveness. It is low-maintenance, and the cover is machine-washable.

Pros
  • Carrying handle makes it portable
  • Offers back support for longer meditations
  • The velvet doesn’t sink due to weight
  • It is quite durable 
Cons
  • Zipper may break easily

Aquafit Half Gallon Water Bottle – Best for Hydration

self care essential reviews
When it comes to self care, staying hydrated should always be at top of the list. By staying hydrated, you can achieve healthy skin and stay energized. But some people tend to forget to drink water or may just not feel motivated enough to drink enough. The Aquafit Half Gallon Water Bottle is an amazing water bottle that can hold enough water to last you all day. It also provides great reminders to drink water. You can find this water bottle in many colors, including green and dark blue.

It’s got both ounces and time markers on the side, so you can work on finishing the water by the end of the day. This self care essential is also leakproof, so you don’t have to worry about the water spilling when carrying it around. It has a handling strap so you can attach it to your backpack or use it to carry the bottle. 

Pros
  • Comes with two lids
  • Bottle cleaner is included
  • Has a big handle for easy carrying
  • Great way to track your hydration progress
Cons
  • Bottle is not freezer friendly 

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamer – Easy to Use

self care essential reviews
The Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers turn your regular everyday showers into something special. You can think of these as bath bombs, but for your shower. All you have to do is place one of the disks on the floor while showering. Make sure that it won’t get in your way during the shower. As soon as the water from your shower hits these steamers, they start fizzing and releasing essential oils. The fragrances from these oils transform the whole atmosphere of your shower, and the resulting experience can be summarized in one word, luxurious. 

Not only do these turn a boring old shower into something more exciting, they provide health benefits as well. The most notable example of these benefits is stress reduction and mood enhancement. Your body and mind will feel refreshed after taking a shower with this self care essential steamer.

Pros
  • Very easy to use
  • Makes a great gift with excellent packaging 
  • Relieves mental and physical stress
  • Safe for almost everyone
Cons
  • Long showers will consume one disk entirely

Thena Relaxation Bath Salt – Ultimate Stress Reducer

self care essential reviews
Baths are great at reducing stress on their own, but you can take them to the next level with this Thena Organic Relaxation Bath Salt. All you have to do is add one cup of this salt to your bath and mix it around. The bath water might not look all that different after adding the salt, but you will notice its benefits soon after getting in. For starters, the essential oils in this salt are ideal for reducing muscle stiffness and body relaxation. Your whole body will feel looser after a single bath with this product. 

Then there are the long-term benefits to your skin. Using this bath salt regularly replenishes your damaged skin and helps it regain full health. Your skin will also be much smoother and softer to the touch. This self care essential is completely safe for almost all skin types and age groups.

Pros
  • Reduces wrinkles from your skin
  • Makes your muscles less stiff
  • Safe for almost everyone
  • Included essential oils boost your energy levels
Cons
  • Its fragrance is not for everyone

Buying Guide: Self Care Essentials

Many believe that taking care of yourself is only limited to eating well, getting enough sleep, and exercising every so often. While these are necessary for leading a healthier life, they are nowhere near enough for our modern stress-inducing and pollution-filled lives. You need a regular routine filled with self care essentials if you want to live a truly healthy and relaxed life. The only thing standing between you and this fantastic day-to-day life is choosing the right products, which is harder than it sounds. 

There are so many unique self care essentials to choose from, each offering something noteworthy. Many of these products are completely different from one another. Some work with diffusers, while others become a part of your bathing routine. Follow this guide to better understand the matter and make educated purchasing decisions. 

Benefits of Self Care Essentials

No matter what self care essential product you choose, these are the core benefits you should look for. 

Stress reduction 

Stress is like a poison that will slowly eat away your mental and physical health until you’re barely making it through each day. Luckily, you can fight against this menace with the right self care essentials. 

The ideal matchup for physical stress comes in the form of items that you can use to relax. As for mental stress, self care essentials with soothing aromas are the best option. Here you can also choose between fragrance-releasing products that work in the shower, during a bath, or in your entire house using a diffuser. 

Skin health

There are a lot of things and situations in your daily life that can royally mess up your skin. The effects of these can manifest in the form of dryness, acne, wrinkles, and other common skin-related issues.

Look for self care essentials like body washes and meditation cushions that aim to clean your skin and rejuvenate it from the inside. A water bottle that promotes hydration is another good choice, because hydration is a key component of healthy skin. 

Mood enhancing

Your mood has a bigger impact on your health than you might realize. Staying in a bad and stressed mood for a long time can manifest as physical illnesses and health problems. On the contrary, staying relaxed and getting an ample supply of happiness hormones can get rid of minor aches and pains.

The ideal self care essentials for this task are the ones that relax your skin and muscles with calming fragrances. Try to figure out a particular scent that makes you the happiest and integrate it into your baths, showers, and bedroom diffusers with essential oils and other similar products. Another option is a meditation pillow, as meditation has been shown to boost your mood and lower anxiety. 

Helps you stay healthy

By relaxing and taking time for yourself, you are actually promoting a healthy lifestyle for yourself. Taking some time to do a face mask or meditate will help lower stress and anxiety, two key factors behind poor health outcomes. Taking time to yourself also helps you ensure you are getting enough to eat and drink, so that you can stay hydrated and full of energy, ready to tackle the rest of your day.  

Options for Self Care Essentials

If you want to purchase some items to help with your relaxation time, you may be curious about the different items available on the market. These are the most popular self care essential products you can choose from. 

Bath bombs

Bath bombs are concentrated chemicals that are released as soon as they contact water. Throwing one of these into your bath before getting in can make the water more relaxing, more fragrant, and also more bubbly.

Shower steamers

These are similar to bath bombs, but they don’t come into contact with your body. Just place them on the floor when in the shower, and they will release strong, relaxing fragrances. If you choose the right scent, your shower time will feel a lot more luxurious and calming. 

Meditation pillows

These pillows promote your meditation practice and help you stay comfortable while you relax. A good meditation pillow both encourages you to meditate and gives you a safe space to do it in. The best meditation pillows provide trunk support for seated meditation, and can also be used to meditate while lying down. 

Face masks

Face masks are an excellent way to promote healthy skin and relax. A face mask doesn’t take long to do, usually just 20 minutes. You can purchase sheet masks or mud masks. Sheet masks are easy to apply and take off. Mud masks are great for those who want to unclog their pores. The type of mask you choose is up to you. 

People Also Asked

Q: Are self care essential products safe?

A: Yes, most self care products from reputable manufacturers are completely safe. That said, you should still look through the list of ingredients before buying a self care product and ensure that you’re not allergic to any of the components. Also, consult your doctor before using any self care product if you have any major illnesses or if you are pregnant. 

Q: When can I use my self care essentials?

A: The answer to this depends on the exact products you have. Making a self care routine for when you get home from work is a great idea. You can try meditating or using a sheet mask after work, or you can bring a large water bottle with reminders to drink water to your job for a little self care all day. 

Q: Do anti-aging self care essentials work?

A: Yes, but to an extent. They will not make you immortal, obviously, but they can slow down the effects of aging on your skin and body. 

