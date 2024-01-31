If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Bath Bombs of 2024
Bath bombs are easy-to-use selfcare products that fizz out therapeutic ingredients like essential oils, moisturizers, and calming salts. These elements blend when added to bath water, turning your bath into a pool full of colors, bubbles, and scents that can drown your worries while nourishing your skin. To help you enjoy this luxurious experience for yourself, we’ve reviewed the best bath bombs of 2024. Our favorite is the LifeAround2Angels collection, featuring an array of fragrances with moisturizing, all-natural ingredients. We’ve put together a buying guide along with reviews of these top products so you can find your way to a more blissful bath.
Buying Guide: Bath Bombs
There's more to choosing the right bath bombs than simply selecting your favorite color. The ingredients, scent, size, and packaging also play a pivotal role in your bath bomb experience.
Ingredients
When looking for a new bath bomb, whether it’s your first time or you want to try something new, you should consider the ingredients, primarily. Look for hydrating and nourishing ingredients like Epsom salt, baking soda, shea butter, jojoba, and sea salt. You should also keep an eye out for any blend of vitamins or minerals.
While you’re browsing through the ingredient list, make sure that it doesn’t contain anything that might cause an allergic reaction. If you have sensitive skin, consider consulting your physician regarding the ingredients before purchasing.
Scent
Along with nourishing properties, your bath bomb’s ingredients will also determine its scent. While calming scents are great for late-night baths before you tuck yourself in, consider investing in refreshing scents if you’d like to try bath bombing in the morning before work.
We recommend citrus scents for morning baths and lavender scents for evening relaxation. Once again, if you have a sensitive nose, you should consider bath bombs that have a mild fragrance or none at all.
Size
The general rule of thumb is that bigger bath bombs will last longer. So, if you usually take extended baths, consider large or extra-large bath bombs.
Packaging
Last but not least, you should consider the overall packaging of your bath bombs, especially if you’re looking to gift them to someone. Opt for packaging that has an attractive colorful box, or a glamorous bow that ties everything together.
The Best Bath Bombs
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bomb
Pros
- All-natural, moisturizing formula
- Provides a pleasant aroma
- Reasonably priced set
Cons
- Dark colors might stain the tub
Do you want to envelope yourself beautiful fragrances when you're relaxing in a bath? If so, the LifeAround2Angels bath bomb set is the right choice. These bath bombs not only have phenomenal scents, but they're also ultra-moisturizing for the skin.
These compact fizzing bombs are great for dry to normal skin types. They're made out of all-natural ingredients that can absolutely transform your nightly bath routine. With scents such as lavender and coconut, there's something for everyone in this set of a dozen. Due to the luxurious ingredients and enticing aromas, these bath bombs have earned the number one spot on our list.
Inteye Bath Bomb
Pros
- Free of toxic elements
- Helps brighten skin tone
- Does not stain the tub
Cons
- Could be more fizzy
The Inteye bath bomb set is absolutely massive, including two dozen large bath bombs. Not only are you getting a lot for the price, but they don’t skimp on quality either. Each bath bomb contains a blend of moisturizing, organic ingredients that are full of antioxidants.
These bath bombs have six unique scents, each composed of different ingredients and essential oils. You can use them to brighten your skin tone, moisturize your skin, and help reduce the appearance of scars. They're sure to provide you with a relaxing experience after a stress-filled day. Plus, the formula offers a bubbling and floating effect in the tub without leaving any stains behind.
Bellisso Bath Bomb
Pros
- Vegan-friendly bath bombs
- Include high-quality essential oils
- Has a long-lasting effect
Cons
- Long dissolving time
The Bellisso bath bombs are packed full of relaxing aromatherapy features. Their long-lasting calming features are aimed at helping you find your happy place. They're also substantial in size so they can provide you with long-lasting relief. However, that does mean that these bath bombs diffuse more slowly than other products, making them ideal for long and tranquil baths.
These bath bombs are completely vegan and contain natural, organic ingredients. The main ingredients that encourage the healing of dead skin cells are sea salt, shea butter, cocoa butter, sunflower oils, and Vitamin E, among others. Not only do they work on rejuvenating your skin but they also help to even out the skin tone and provide a natural glow.
Aofmee Bath Bomb
Pros
- Cruelty-free and safe ingredients
- Multiple scents and colors
- Don’t leave any residue
Cons
- No fizzing effect
The Aofmee bath bombs are an excellent option for dry and tired skin that needs some extra attention. Each bomb includes cocoa and shea butter, along with other cruelty-free ingredients that will leave your skin feeling supple and smooth. Better yet, the ingredients are all completely vegan.
These bath bombs dissolve in water in a flash and won’t leave any residue behind on your tub. They are so moisturizing and nourishing that you'll feel like you're slipping into pure silk when using them. These scents are the best thing about these soothing bath bombs, including lemongrass, sweet orange and Victorian rose.
Bubbly Belle Bath Bomb
Pros
- Top-quality essential oils
- Gives skin a natural glow
- Large size for longer effect
Cons
- Extremely strong aroma
The Bubbly Belle bath bombs have a superb ingredient list that's completely cruelty-free and paraben-free. Epsom salts and kaolin clay are just a few of the natural ingredients included in this product. Not only do they deliver quality, but there are also a dozen extra large bath bombs included in this set. You can achieve a spa-like experience with these luxury bath bombs that offer endless hours of aromatherapy.
They have long-lasting perfuming and calming effects due to their larger size. Their skin-moisturizing ingredients will make your skin feel soft, smooth, and radiant. You can pick your favorite color combination and fragrance from plenty of options to see how these gorgeous bath bombs dissolve in lukewarm water and provide a luxurious experience.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How can I use a bath bomb?
A:Using a bath bomb is simple. First, draw yourself a bath. While people prefer using them in the evening before bed, you can enjoy a bath bomb any time of day. Once the water temperature is to your liking, throw in a bath bomb and watch as it unfurls into a rainbow of color, oils, and moisturizers. Some bath bombs may even create bubbles in the process. Now, sit inside the tub and relax in the calming haven you’ve just created for yourself. Once you're done, take a shower to clean yourself of excess oils.
-
Q: Are bath bombs worth buying?
A:A bath bomb holds many therapeutic and moisturizing benefits. Simply lying down in a tub full of bath bomb water can offer moisturizing and stress-relieving benefits. Bath bombs are also a great way to keep your kids busy with colors and bubbles. Note: These products may irritate sensitive skin, especially those with strong scents. So, if you notice itchy skin or redness after a bath bomb, consider switching things up or avoiding it altogether. You can also consider trying unscented options.
-
Q: Will bath bombs stain my bathtub?
A:Bath bombs do have the possibility to stain your bathtub, especially if they're formulated out of unnatural, harsh ingredients. To prevent this staining, purchase bath bombs made with natural ingredients. As an added precaution, it's recommended that you wash out your bathtub as soon as you're done bathing.
