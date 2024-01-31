The Best Bath Bombs of 2024

Buying Guide: Bath Bombs There's more to choosing the right bath bombs than simply selecting your favorite color. The ingredients, scent, size, and packaging also play a pivotal role in your bath bomb experience.

Ingredients When looking for a new bath bomb, whether it’s your first time or you want to try something new, you should consider the ingredients, primarily. Look for hydrating and nourishing ingredients like Epsom salt, baking soda, shea butter, jojoba, and sea salt. You should also keep an eye out for any blend of vitamins or minerals. While you’re browsing through the ingredient list, make sure that it doesn’t contain anything that might cause an allergic reaction. If you have sensitive skin, consider consulting your physician regarding the ingredients before purchasing.

Scent Along with nourishing properties, your bath bomb’s ingredients will also determine its scent. While calming scents are great for late-night baths before you tuck yourself in, consider investing in refreshing scents if you’d like to try bath bombing in the morning before work. We recommend citrus scents for morning baths and lavender scents for evening relaxation. Once again, if you have a sensitive nose, you should consider bath bombs that have a mild fragrance or none at all.

Size The general rule of thumb is that bigger bath bombs will last longer. So, if you usually take extended baths, consider large or extra-large bath bombs.