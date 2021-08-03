Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hot handbag alert! With fall on the horizon, we’re staring at our summer clothes and feeling a familiar urge — to shop! As it’s not quite time to swap out the maxi dresses and slide sandals for chunky knits and Chelsea boots, investing in year-round accessories seems like the logical move. But here’s the thing: With the holiday season mere months away, splashing out big bucks for the latest in luxury may not be an option for many of Us. The solution? Scoring a designer-inspired piece for an affordable price thanks to Amazon’s The Drop!

Get The Drop Women’s Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag with free shipping for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Drop is a one-stop shop for influencer-approved items, and lately, their bag selection has been seriously chic. Our current obsession is this top handle bag, which is reminiscent of pricey picks from high-end labels like The Row, Bottega Veneta and Staud. Crinkly, cloud-like silhouettes are all the rage on Instagram thanks to A-list beauties like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), who regularly rock designer bags as part of their slouchy, effortlessly glamorous #OOTDs.

The Drop’s sleek shoulder bag is rendered in a faux-leather material that resembles the real deal. Shoppers claim it’s “soft to the touch,” and note its size is ideal for brunch or quick errands. It can comfortably house your keys, phone and a few other essential items — think lip balm, a card case and AirPods. While it’s not necessarily a commuter-friendly bag, it can easily transition from afternoon to evening. It will look equally stylish teamed with boyfriend jeans and a bodysuit for a coffee run as it will a mini dress and strappy sandals for date night (bonus points if they’re woven)!

Get The Drop Women’s Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag with free shipping for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Reviewers are thrilled with their recent purchase, noting that it’s “nicer than [they] thought it would be” and “well-made.” It reportedly wipes clean quickly with a damp cloth, so there’s no stress about mess. The bag is currently available in three necessary neutrals: black, bone and mocha. While there’s always a place in our wardrobe for white, the darker hues are at the top of our wishlist at the moment. No matter which shade you select, prepare for compliments galore — and looks of sheer awe once people find out this purse is only $40!

See it: Get The Drop Women’s Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag with free shipping for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!