This Wrap-Style Dress Is Giving ‘Flattering’ a Whole New Meaning

Wrap dresses are generally known to have one of the most flattering designs in all of fashion. They cinch the waistline like no other while also shaping the chest and draping at the skirt. We are definitely on board with all of that. What we’re less on board with is the hassle that comes with them!

Tying a wrap dress can be a little bit tedious and definitely a little frustrating. Sometimes it fits perfectly at the waist but will be sagging at the chest, or vice versa. Sometimes the ties are too long as well. Plus, there’s always that fear of it coming undone while we’re out in public, leaving us exposed. Um, yeah, we’ll take a faux-wrap design, please — but only if it seriously impresses.

Get the Amoretu 3/4 Sleeve Wrap Dress starting at just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This wrap-style dress passes the test. It takes all of the best parts about a wrap dress and elevates them — and all you have to do it slip it over your head! No ties or actual wrapping involved. What makes us love it even more are the details like the tulip hemline and the surplice neckline. Plus, the gathering of the fabric helps draw attention to the natural waist to have you looking 100% from every angle!

This dress continues to win with its soft, stretchy fabric, making it comfy like a T-shirt, and its three-quarter sleeves, making it perfect for both warmer and cooler seasons. This is such a versatile piece in every way. Hot or cold, casual or fancy — whatever the environment, this dress will find a way to work!

This dress is currently available in five colors. Brown is not only very autumnal, but it’s also a very trendy pick right now. Earth and nude tones are big in fashion at the moment — and they’ll truly never go out of style. You could also go for a classic black, or add some color with the blue, burgundy or deep green options!

Owning a dress like this is simply an upgrade all around. It will upgrade your closet, your confidence and your comfort. It’s so affordable too. Such a great find!

