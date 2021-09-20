Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

During the spring and summer seasons, we bask in the opportunity to wear our most-loved dresses — but who says we need to pack them away once the fall kicks off? Definitely not Us! We’re committed to rocking frocks year-round, and there are specific styles that can be adjusted accordingly — depending on the weather, of course.

This dress from Amoretu is the prime example of a dress that we love wearing during the crisp fall season! If it’s still warm enough outside, you can wear it on its own or layer it with jackets and other accessories when temps start plunging. Naturally, we’re not the only fans of this dress — over 35,000 shoppers appear to be just as obsessed!

Get the Amoretu Women’s Tunic V Neck Casual Loose Flowy Shift Dresses for prices starting at $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is the type of piece that looks amazing on so many different body types thanks to its loose and flowy fit. It’s a short dress that has a tunic-style length, plus layers of tiered ruffles that add volume and edge. Because the fall is chilly at times, we’re picking up the long-sleeve version of this dress — but you can purchase it in short-sleeve and sleeveless options if that’s your preferred aesthetic.

These sleeves are anything but basic — they’re ultra-flowy and and gather at the wrists to create a unique shape, and they’re also tiered just above the elbow to match the rest of the dress. It’s effortlessly blended together for a fashion-forward effect!

There are a variety of solid colors to choose from, and this dress is also up for grabs in a dainty polka-dot style as well as trendy geometric prints! Shoppers are calling this the “perfect dress,” and are completely obsessed with how they feel when they wear it. As we transition into the fall, this is exactly the type of garment that we want to wear when we’re in a girly, feminine mood. Next stop, the apple orchard!

