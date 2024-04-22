Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s one celeb we can count on to style eye-catching looks it’s Angela Bassett. The 911 star effortlessly slays every red carpet she graces. Most recently, she donned a glistening look that we absolutely love. Best of all? You can shop her exact look at Nordstrom!

On Sunday, April 21, Bassett attended the Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club’s opening performance in New York City. She posed for paparazzi shoes rocking Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand. We swooned over the Scuba Crew Neck Bodysuit and Faux Leather Blazer she wore. However, all it took was one look at her in the brand’s Good Ease Relaxed Jeans and we were left with major fashion inspo.

Get the Good American Good Ease Rhinestone Wide-Leg Pants for $259 at Nordstrom!

The glistening jeans are one of the brand’s latest releases and we can’t wait to get our hands on it for spring. The Good American Good Ease Rhinestone Wide-Leg Jeans are the ultimate conversation starter. These low-stretch jeans feature rhinestone embellishments that look like stars lighting up the night sky. Additionally, they have a trendy wide-leg silhouette that we can’t get enough of. These stunning black jeans are available in women’s sizes 00 through 10.

If you ask Us, Bassett styled these jeans perfectly. If you’re heading to a Broadway show or a fancy dinner, you can rock it with a fitted bodysuit, a blazer, and high heel shoes. You can pair them with flat sandals and a button-down shirt to serve a more laid-back look. These jeans are so versatile because you can even wear them with an oversized crewneck and sneakers.

Want to recreate Bassett’s glistening look? Head straight to Nordstrom. If the price point is a little too high. Don’t fret. We found several lookalikes on Amazon.