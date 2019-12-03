This Anne Klein Peacoat Is Classic and Beautiful (Plus 40% Off at Macy’s!)





Oh, the weather outside is frightful — and that’s about it. Our wardrobes may have gotten a boost from Cyber Weekend shopping, but we still have a lot to ground to cover when it comes to outerwear.

If this is starting to sound familiar, take a moment to relax! We’re here to help — or at least Macy’s is! The retailer has gone ahead and marked down so many must-haves, just like this “classic” coat that reviewers can’t stop raving about!

Grab the Anne Klein Double-Breasted Peacoat, Created for Macy’s (originally $225) now with prices starting at just $95, when using promo code: FRIEND at checkout, available at Macy’s!

A good winter coat is hard to come by — which is why we’re not looking to take any chances this season. When we set out for a brand-new piece to call our own, we leave it to the professionals — a.k.a. the reviewers. One of the coats they highly recommend? The Anne Klein Double-Breasted Peacoat, of course!

Across the board, so many of them were thrilled with how “stunning” and “gorgeous” it is. One even casually remarked that it’s the “most beautiful coat she’s ever seen,” and another chimed in, stating that it’s the “elegant and functional” piece everyone needs. These are bold claims — but we happen to agree!

Just look at this coat! This peacoat is so timeless, it will be a go-to for seasons (and years) to come. If you’re worried about looking like everybody else, fear not — there are nine colors to choose from. Sure, the classic black will be an absolute everyday essential, but for anyone who’s looking to step outside their comfort zones? Red, camel, green and a powder blue will assist you with that!

The notched collar also elevates this piece beyond the rest of the options out there. It’s sophisticated enough to wear to work and stylish enough to wear to a more formal occasion. We love how versatile and transitional this jacket can be. Of course, warmth is crucial, and the wool-blend will have everyone suited for the coldest of temperatures!

The material has been heralded as “toasty,” which is key for the winter months. A handful of other shoppers said it was also “well-fitting” — so feel free to stay true to size when ordering. This “beautiful and classic” peacoat is an absolute must-have this cold-weather season!

