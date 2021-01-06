This Sweater Serves Serious Free People Vibes for a Fraction of the Price

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In case you missed it, Amazon is secretly an amazing place to shop for fashionable finds. We’re not just talking about everyday, run-of-the-mill styles either: It’s actually one of our go-to spots to score styles that resemble our favorite (and much more expensive) brands. Of course, Amazon has a lot of stock to sift through to find these hidden gems — which is why we like to highlight our latest discoveries. This simple sweater from ANRABESS has multiple shoppers saying that it reminds them of a nearly identical option from Free People!

Get the ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater for $35, available at Amazon!

Here’s the big difference: This sweater is a fraction of the price of any knit that you’ll find at Free People or a similar retailer. Luckily, reviewers say that it stacks up against the competition thanks to the material and quality! It’s a ribbed, oversized piece with a boxy fit, so keep that in mind before you add it to your cart. We happen to love the look and think it’s incredibly comfy and cozy, which is ideal for winter weather.

The hem of the sweater is longer than most, and there are two side slits that allow it to drape on the body. Plus, the loose sleeves gather and cuff at the wrists to create a lantern style that’s been all the rage lately. It’s an ultra-elegant sweater that you can dress up or down in a snap!



Right now, you can scoop up this sweater in six different shades: black, light grey, dark brown, pale apricot, teal and white. Any one of these hues can easily fit into your wardrobe, and will complement both neutral and bold color palettes. The most exciting part of this purchase? No one will believe that you found a sweater that’s this classic and stylish for under $50 on Amazon!



