This 1-Shoulder Jumpsuit Is Your Answer to Easy Spring and Summer Fashion

What to wear, what to wear? Every single day, we ask ourselves the same thing. The answer tends to become slightly easier as each season stretches on and we start to get a feel for what we’re into, but then a new season approaches and it’s back to the drawing board!

As we head into spring, we’re starting to worry about what types of warm weather options we’ll want in our closet this year. We’re already starting to think about summer too — especially if we have a beachy vacation on the calendar. Even the pieces you loved last year may not be doing the trick for 2023. Not to worry, because we’re here to help make that winter-to-spring closet swap as smooth as possible with pieces like this jumpsuit!

Was $58 On Sale: $37 You Save 36% See it!

Get the Anrabess One-Shoulder Pleated High-Waist Wide Leg Jumpsuit (originally $58) for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This jumpsuit caught our eye quickly thanks to details like its one-shoulder design. Instead of just one strap though, there are two skinny straps that gather to one point in front and separate to hit different points in back. You’ll notice that these straps are even adjustable to help you create your perfect fit!

This jumpsuit, which is made of a lightweight, airy material perfect for spring and summer weather, has pleats at the high-rise waist for a super flattering effect, plus a smocked back to keep things comfortable and super stretchy. It also has a wide leg silhouette and pockets hiding at the sides of the hips!

Like the look of this jumpsuit but think you prefer a color other than what we’ve shown you? You’ll be thrilled to know that this highly-rated piece actually comes in 21 different solid shades! Finding one that speaks to you and your style should be a cinch, whether you love a neutral or a bold pop!

One of the very best parts about this jumpsuit? How easy it is to wear. You get to skip trying to pair different tops and bottoms together, and you can even keep light on the accessories. You’ll look chic the moment you put it on — no matter what!

