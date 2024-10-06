Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

During the cold months, the simpler and more fashionable the clothes, the better. From running the kids to their extracurriculars to doing everything else on your hectic schedule, having a series of warm, adorable clothing pieces can make a difference. Moreover, having plenty of sweatshirts can round out your closet. We found an Amazon-bestselling sweatshirt that has a stylish contrast stripe pattern — and it’s just $16 at Amazon!

This Anrabess striped sweatshirt is a cute, slouchy option that will become your new fall favorite. It features a 73% rayon and 27% polyester material composition for a sturdy choice, and it can have a slightly oversized fit depending on your size. Most reviewers say to size down for a smaller fit, and you should get your normal size if you want an oversized silhouette.

Get the ANRABESS Striped Sweatshirt for $16 (was $31) at Amazon!

To style this sweatshirt, you could pair it with sweatpants and slippers for a comfy, cozy look that works while lounging around the house on a lazy day. Also, you can pair it with jeans and sneakers for a comfy option that’s perfect to wear while running errands or having a casual day around your town. Further, this sweatshirt comes in 19 color combinations and has a S to XXL size range.

About this fashionable and colorful sweatshirt, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “This is a really comfy oversized shirt! The shirt looks as pictured. It’s also not super heavy and perfect for fall. I ordered a small top after reading reviews and the product description — and it’s perfect. If you want a more oversized look then I would suggest ordering your true size,”

Another reviewer said, “This sweater is a great dupe! It’s super oversized and is a thick material for the price! It has lots of color options!”

Moreover, fall is here — and winter is not too far behind — seriously. So, if you want a versatile sweatshirt that you can wear for any cold weather activity, this Amazon-bestselling sweatshirt could do the trick!

