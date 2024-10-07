Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For the past few weeks, I’ve been adding new fall outfits to my wardrobe. While I love shopping for comfortable everyday clothes, including fall dresses and denim, I also can’t resist a relaxed outfit that I can wear as I work from home. So naturally, this stunning green two-piece set caught my eye while browsing Amazon.

The Anrabess Two Piece Fall Set includes a tank top and high-waisted, wide-leg pants — pieces that are both roomy and easy to wear. However, the combo is still stylish, coming to the rescue when you need a no-fuss look of the day. I appreciate that the waistband of the pants features some stretch, which is ideal for days when you’re bloated and don’t want to wear anything too constricting. The set, which is available in sizes XS to XXL, also comes in multiple rich fall colors that pair perfectly with gold jewelry — I grabbed one in army green!

Get the Anrabess Two Piece Fall Set for $45 at Amazon!

“I love everything about this ensemble: the style, the colors, the fabric (it weighty, but not hot and it’s buttery soft),” one five-star reviewer said. “The length on top is fine for me (I have a longer torso), and the pants length is perfect (even though I’m petite). The waistband is quite snug, which I don’t mind, even with my chubby tummy, but it might be a deal breaker for others. It isn’t as forgiving as some other pants with elastic waistbands. Love it so much, I’m ordering another color!”

“I love how this looks on me!” another shared.” The top is long but works well on covering my tummy. The material is soft but not flimsy. I like the style as I can dress it up or pair it with sandals or sneakers for a more casual look.”

“The fabric is thick and feels great,” noted one customer. “It hangs well on the body. This is my new go-to outfit for work and more. Casual shoes or sneakers for running around, dressier shoes, and jewelry accessories take it to the next level. I love the pockets. They are perfect pockets, and they hold my iPhone Max/Pro without falling out (standing or sitting).”

Head to Amazon now to snag the set for fall! It’s available in 16 colors for $45.

