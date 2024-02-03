Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the mob wife aesthetic on the rise, we’re saying goodbye to the days of dainty accessories and hello to gold jewelry pieces that really bring the wow factor. Need proof? Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whitely have been hopping on board too. These A-listers are consistently spotted rocking the trend, whether that may be eye-catching gold earrings or a chunky gold cuff bracelet. If you want to find gold pieces that pop, we’ve rounded up 17 statement jewelry finds that start at just $7 on Amazon.

With styling in mind, we found everything from gold bracelets, to chunky gold rings and necklaces which draw attention to your neck or chest. They can be teamed with all kinds of ensembles — whether you want to take a page from Bieber’s book and give jeans and a white tee some extra flair, or you want to elevate your date night dress. Keep reading to shop our top picks for statement gold jewelry — all on Amazon!

1. Luxury Lookalike: Similar to a designer option, we’ve been seeing these chunky gold teardrop earrings everywhere – was $14, now $13!

2. Big Heart: Make this chunky heart choker necklace the center of attention when paired with a simple top — just $8!

3. Bold Move: Make your ring stack extra bold with this adjustable, 14k gold dome ring — just $10!

4. Go Big: There’s no way you won’t catch eyes in these chunky gold hoop earrings that are similar to the designer pair (but bigger and shinier) — was $19, now $17!

5. Three’s Company: Why have only one gold ring when you could have three? This set of chunky bold rings will bring your hands some extra bling — just $10!

6. Double Heart: These drop earrings are proof that two hearts is always better than one — just $13!

7. Art-Chitecture: Just like how an accent chair complements a living room, these gold-plated earrings will complement your face — just $13!

8. Beautiful Bangle: This elastic, adjustable chunky gold bracelet brings “old money style” to any outfit — just $14!

9. Retro-Chic: Bring the ’80s into 2024 with these square ribbed gold earrings — just $18!

10. Cuff It: Simply slip this chunky gold asymmetric cuff on your wrist and instantly elevate your outfit in the process — just $7!

11. With a Twist: Made with a slight twist, these feather gold earrings will give your look a beautiful, classic touch — just $19!

12. Exaggerated Elegance: Made with large gold twists, this chunky bangle brings visual weight to your wrists without being too much — just $16!

13. Knot Too Shabby: TBH, these knotted gold earrings are far from shabby. Made with a five-ring design, these dangle hoop earrings have an ornate twisted illusion that’s sure to collect some compliments — just $10!

14. Cutest Croissant: We can bet you’ll want to wear this divine dome croissant ring on repeat — just $13!

15. Belle of the Ball: By adding a ball as the centerpiece of this necklace, it went from simple to stand-out — just $8!

16. Statement Snake: This snake-style choker necklace will team with everything from a simple tee to a summer dress — just $27!

17. Charming Chain: Trendy-yet-timeless, you can count on this chunky chain necklace to pair well with outfits for years to come — was $14, now $12!

