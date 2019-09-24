



Sure, fall might be in full swing, but want to know what isn’t? Our wardrobes. It’s a terrible time for our closets, and the unfortunate truth? It’s not getting any better. At this point, our summer clothes are too light to wear, and our winter layers are far too heavy to bring out just yet, leaving Us all in an awkward, uncomfortable phase. But it doesn’t have to be that way!

Embrace this in-between season! Forget unflattering and uncomfortable clothing — let’s find something better. But what? How about pieces that don’t just work, but work well. We’re talking sweaters, jeans, blazers and everything else under the sun. Now, is anyone afraid this might break the bank? Don’t be! Anthropologie is offering up an additional 20% off sale items, and we’ve found seven must-shop pieces to grab!

This Borrowed-from-the-Boys Blazer

In search of a piece to complement your on-the-go lifestyle? Ask and you shall receive…this blazer, that is. This blazer offers up an oversized fit that’s loose without being too loose. It’s pretty, polished and yes, professional! Own the boardroom with a satin cami and trouser pant, with this blazer to finish off the look. Celebrate your look — we mean day — and go from desk to drinks by swinging this over your shoulders for a more dressed-down feel.

See it: Grab the Harlyn Tatum Striped Blazer (originally $140) now with prices starting at $90!

2. This Dreamy Dress

Does the phrase “fits like a glove” sound good to you? It does to Us, and that’s what you’ll get with this asymmetrical dress. It comes in two shades: Navy and Black & White. Both feature a V-neckline and side zip that are sleek and sophisticated. Pro tip: Wear this alone or pair it with a turtleneck and tights underneath to sizzle all season (or year) long!

See it: Grab the Hutch Indira Asymmetrical Dress (originally $160) now with prices starting at just $100!

3. This Sensational Shirtdress

Anyone dealing with the summertime blues? Brighten up those dark days with a colorful piece like this one. The purple, pink and fuschia tones will be the sunny spot in all of your days. And the ruffles and frilled hemline? Just as easily wearable. Just remember to add a cardigan to top the look off and give it a cozy-chic vibe that’s perfectly on trend for the season.

See it: Grab the Misa Eleanor Tiered Shirtdress (originally $308) now with prices starting at $180!

4. This Sweater Tee

Too cold for a tee, yet too hot for a sweater? Want the perfect in-between piece? Look no further than right here. This sweater tee found the balance between being too heavy and being too light, and best of all? The bright orange shade will lighten up any look!

See it: Grab the Line & Dot Devin Ribbed Sweater Tee (originally $98) now with prices starting at $30!

5. This High-Rise Skinny

Cropped? High-rise? Light washed? Could it be that we found the dreamiest denim pants of them all? We most certainly did, right here with this perfect pair. This jean not only checks all of our boxes, but it’ll check yours too. Whether we’re stepping into a strappy stiletto or showcasing our favorite blocked booties, it’s the one and only pair we’ll ever need.

See it: Grab the AG the Jodie High-Rise Cropped Flare Jeans (originally $235) now with prices starting at $130!

6. This Beach-to-Bar Swimsuit

Love how comfortable a swimsuit is? Hate to see it go once summer ends? Not anymore. Or at least, not when rocking this one-piece. We can easily transition it from the summer to the fall with a few minor adjustments. Add a moto jacket and high-waisted denim (perhaps the pair above?) to complete the look. We love how this swimsuit is the ultimate two-in-one and will replace any bodysuit in our closet!

See it: Grab the Onia Iona One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $195) now only $100!

7. This Perfect Parka

Want to top off your look in the most fashion-forward of ways? Reach for this pretty parka to get the job done. It comes in two different colors,Wine and Honey, and both are absolutely sensational. The lightweight material is heavy enough to keep Us warm on its own but can easily pair with any layers underneath on colder days too!

See it: Grab the Letty Relaxed Moto Parka (originally $170) now with prices starting at just $90!

Not your style? Check out additional women’s clothing with 20% off also available at Anthropologie here!

