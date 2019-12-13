



Feeling festive? If you weren’t before, you’re about to, because Anthropologie is gifting you with “the perfect present” this year— a 30%-off sale on everything! And yes, that includes already marked-down items!

This sale only lasts through the weekend, so we don’t have any time to waste. With the holidays quickly approaching, we need to figure out all of our outfits so we can dazzle from here through the new year. We scoured the site for five of the most festive, totally fashionable pieces — so check them out below!

This Confetti Dress

Who needs confetti when this halter dress takes care of everything on its own? We love the flow and sparkle of the fabric, and the golden dots are cute and elegant at the same time. Shoppers say they can’t wait to wear this dress “over the holidays” and we’re on the same page!

Get the Confetti Halter Midi Dress (originally $180) for just $126 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount applied in cart.

This Velvet Kimono

Velvet is a must-have holiday material, and this kimono is so chic and versatile. The embroidered trim is so perfect too. Wear this over a dress, a top with jeans or even tie it with the waist sash, slipping a nice bralette on underneath (and maybe a little body tape) for a show-stopping look!

Get the Pierpont Beaded Velvet Kimono (originally $148) for just $104 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount applied in cart.

This Totally Twenties Tank

We’re heading into a new decade, and you know what that means. The Roaring Twenties are back! Bring on the fringe, sequins and unforgettable parties. Shoppers say the pictures don’t even do this top justice, which is hard to believe because we’re already so in love!

Get the Orinda Sequined Fringe Tank (originally $98) for just $69 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount applied in cart.

This Wintry Minidress

The silvery, crushed velvet finish of this dress is so pretty, and the lace details are to die for. It’s a perfect spin on the satin slip dress trend that’s been taking over fashion, and we can’t get over how gorgeous it would look with a bold lip. This dress was already on sale — so with the extra discount, it’s a full $100 off!

Get the Tessie Velvet Mini Dress (originally $170) for just $70 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount applied in cart.

This Charming Romper

No dress? No problem! This sophisticated romper is all you need to have a little holiday fun this year. It’s so flattering — and so sparkly — and best of all? It’s comfortable and functional! No need to worry about a wardrobe malfunction. You can simply enjoy your night — which is the goal, after all!

Get the Sariah Sequined Romper (originally $118) for just $83 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount applied in cart.

Looking for something else? Check out the rest of Anthropologie's 30%-off weekend sale here!





