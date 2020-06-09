Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Time to refresh our current summer wardrobes! When the time comes to add new pieces to our closets (hint: it’s pretty much always that time), one of the best places to turn is Anthropologie.

What can we say? Their sale section is always delivering. Right now, Anthropologie is offering Us an extra 25% off all of their sale items — even the latest pieces that were just added. We picked out our five new favorites that we can’t stop thinking about. Now it’s time to plan some fresh outfits!

These Paper Bag Pants

These cotton-blend tapered pants were designed with a paper bag-style waist that’s totally on trend for the season. The tie belt is removable if you want to replace it with another option, and the pants have two side-slit pockets. They will look great with a basic tee or over a bodysuit, depending on what occasion you’re styling them for!

Get the Hazelle Plaid Slim Pants (originally $128) on sale for just $60 at Anthropologie — limited time deal!

This Convertible Strapless Dress

Eyelet dresses were made for the summer, and this one is a stunner! It’s a strapless midi-length dress that you can wear in two ways — with or without the adjustable spaghetti straps! It has a tight, corset-like structure on the top and the skirt flows out beautifully. Pick it up in crisp white or bright green!

Get the Lelia Eyelet Midi Dress (originally $188) on sale for just $75 at Anthropologie — limited time deal!

This Adorable Tie-Dye Skirt

The tie-dye trend is still on and popping! We love this skirt’s longer length and the hardware detailing that runs along the side. It’s fitted, but it’s not too tight that it looks like a bodycon skirt. The cotton material has spandex stretch in it so that you don’t feel constricted!

Get the Kimmie Tie-Dyed Tulip Midi Skirt (originally $118) on sale for just $52 at Anthropologie — limited time deal!

This Stunning Shimmery Top

The metallic finish on this top is incredible. We love the layered V-neckline and the simple hemming, which makes it easy to tuck into skinny jeans. This tank combines classic design with a touch of glamour to create a seriously stunning garment.

Get the Sabrina Shimmer Top (originally $68) on sale for just $30 at Anthropologie — limited time deal!

This Patchwork Pleated Skirt

This easygoing skirt is the stuff dreams are made of. Its patchwork design has multiple types of floral prints in different hues that look beyond chic together. This is a high-waisted skirt that has a size-zip closure, so there isn’t an elastic waistband. The skirt is very full and flowy — you’ll want to twirl in it all day long!

Get the Margot Pleated Maxi Skirt (originally $178) on sale for just $90 at Anthropologie — limited time deal!

