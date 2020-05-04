Here Are Our 5 Favorite Finds From Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale

Sale alert! Anthropologie is always serving Us fashion goodness by consistently updating their Freshly Cut section with magical markdowns. The sale just got even better, because you can now get an extra 25% off every single item for a limited time!

Check out our five favorite finds below. We’re seriously crushing on every single one of these pieces, and have a feeling you will feel the same way!

This Thin Breezy Cami

It’s officially tank top season! With the weather getting warmer, we’re ditching all of our long sleeve tops for cute spaghetti straps. This cami is exactly the piece that you want to have in your closet when temperatures are on the rise. One reviewer said that this is a “cute tank for summer” and perfect to “wear under a sweater” if it’s cooler out. We also love the subtle nature of the snakeskin print. It’s the best way to rock this trend!

Get the Stacy Snake-Printed Cami (originally $89) on sale for just $37 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

This Sleek Jumpsuit

We don’t have to tell you how fantastic jumpsuits are. They make for an easy ensemble that doesn’t need a ton of styling to look fabulous. This one just may be one of the best around. It comes in two options (taupe and black), both of which have white contrast stitching on the seams. It’s this dainty detail that makes the piece truly stand out!

Get the Mischa Contrast-Stitched Jumpsuit (originally $158) on sale for just $75 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

This Pastel-Colored Striped Maxi Skirt

Stripes are always in season when spring finally arrives. Just look at the stripes on this voluminous maxi skirt! Different shades of green and a peachy pink color blend together seamlessly to create the ultimate warm-weather fashion staple.

Get the Virginia Striped Maxi Skirt (originally $258) on sale for just $112 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

This Goddess Dress

This dress was made for a Grecian goddess — and who says that can’t be you? We love the two-tiered maxi skirt and the huge, voluminous sleeves that cinch at the wrists. The bold red color is perfect if your sense of style is adventurous. If you’re not as daring, this dress also comes in black too. It doesn’t matter which you choose — both of these dresses are equally as fab!

Get the Alisha Tiered Maxi Dress (originally $168) on sale for just $75 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

This Simple Square-Neck Top

This shirt is simplicity at its finest. It’s made from 100% cotton that will feel the same as your favorite tee. The design of the shirt is anything but basic! The square neckline is seriously flattering, and the 3/4 sleeves slightly puff out for a little touch of drama!

Get the White + Warren Daria Poplin Top (originally $145) on sale for just $67 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

Not your style? Check out all of the latest women’s markdowns from Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale here!

