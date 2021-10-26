Ashley Benson Says This Hemp Cream Is ‘So Good’ for Her Dry Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We adore sweater weather, pumpkin spice and fuzzy blankets, but unfortunately, the colder the weather gets, the drier our skin tends to become as well. Flaky patches and irritation and redness, oh my! We load up on lotions and we exfoliate in the shower, but sometimes the lotions aren’t enough and the exfoliation makes things worse. We need something with more power! But gentle power.

Over the past few years, many of us have started turning to hemp products, and some of the results have been astounding. Adding some pure hemp seed oil into a formula can give it the extra kick it needs to keep your skin happy, healthy and soft all fall and winter long. Ashley Benson’s preference? The Hempz Triple Moisture Herbal Whipped Body Creme!

Get the Hempz Triple Moisture Herbal Whipped Body Creme (originally $28) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2021 but are subject to change.

Benson, a partner of Hempz, recently promoted this cream on her Instagram, smiling and posing with her own bottle and noting how fall is the time to give your skin “a little extra love.” She continued, “I’ve been using the Triple Moisture Herbal Whipped Body Creme from @hempzofficial and this stuff is SO good for my dry skin. It’s made with 100% pure hemp seed oil and a super hydrating combo of vitamin C, antioxidants, and fatty acids. Plus, it smells like the freshest combo of grapefruit and peach. I’m in love!”

This whipped body moisturizer is here to help heal your dry skin woes. It may help skin retain moisture and firmness, all the while reducing inflammation and oiliness. It may also enhance the skin’s natural protective barrier to keep dryness and damage from popping back up again. Shout-out to those antioxidants Benson mentioned!

Working alongside the pure hemp seed oil are other powerhouse ingredients like the mega-moisturizing shea butter and apple fruit extract, which may give skin a gorgeous radiance. There are no parabens or mineral oils involved, and the ingredient list is 100% vegan. It’s also gluten-free, THC-free and cruelty-free!

It’s easy to see why even those with eczema are saying this body cream has become a household staple for them. Ready to add it to your cart? Grab the single version on major sale, or get an even better deal with the two-pack. Traveling? There’s a 2.25 fl oz size available as well!

