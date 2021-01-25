This Trendy Sweater Proves You Can Still Rock Cutouts in the Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Staying warm in the winter is our top priority. Unfortunately, the need for functional pieces limits what we can wear. Certain styles and trends just don’t work when there’s snow on the ground. Either they’re too revealing, or they just aren’t compatible with cold weather.

But some designers figure out smart ways to make it work, and we’re eternally grateful. Thought a cutout moment in the winter wasn’t possible? ASTR the label is here to prove you wrong! This sleek turtleneck sweater features an expertly placed cutout, allowing you to rock the look without constantly shivering.

Get the ASTR the label Women’s Vivi Sweater for $78, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

For the most part, cutouts are placed in the waist area or tend to be incredibly noticeable. While showing a little skin can be a fashion-forward, it’s simply not practical for much of the year. Luckily, this sweater has totally changed the game. With just a small sliver of fabric missing on one shoulder, this sweater manages to make cutouts possible no matter what the weather app says!

This carefully thought-out design is modern, minimalist and elegant. The rest of the sweater is traditional and tasteful, with the cozy turtleneck balancing it out. Plus, since the cutout itself doesn’t reveal your full shoulder, your arm will stay comfortable under the fine ribbed knit.

Shoppers are applauding the “eye-catching” look of this sweater and claim they receive a flood of compliments whenever they wear it. According to reviewers, it offers up plenty of stretch, so if you’re in the market for a skintight fit, ordering down a size may be your best bet.

One thing shoppers can all agree on is that this is a high-quality sweater that’s worth every penny. It instantly gives your look a chic upgrade, whether you’re wearing a pair of basic skinny jeans or tailored high-waisted pants. If you’ve been desperate for cutout vibe and can’t wait until the spring or summer, add this sweater to your cart now!

