Max Out Comfort in This Oversized Tunic Sweater — With Pockets

Have you found The One yet? The One should make you feel like you’re on top of the world — like you never knew sadness. The One should be the best source of comfort you can find in the world. That true love is worth waiting for, but if you can speed up the process, why not? We’ll play matchmaker and hook you up with the best sweater you’ve ever seen — it will be love at first sight!

We were never talking about human romance here. Falling in love with a piece of clothing has so many more benefits. There’s no need to stay monogamous, and you know that piece is never going to leave you broken-hearted. Plus, you can be as clingy as you want with it. It’s always ready to speak your love language!

Get the Asvivid Long Sleeve Crew Neck Tunic Top starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pull-on sweater arrived at just the right time. It’s a fantastic find for fall, and you’re going to find yourself reaching for it the moment the temperature makes a significant drop — or even a small one. Who wants to wait when this kind of chic comfort is waiting for you?

This sweater has a longer, tunic-length hem that hits mid-thigh, and a loose, flowy, oversized fit. It has a crew neckline, and the roomy shoulders are dropped down to the elbow, the sleeves only tapering at the forearm to pull everything together. Follow the sleeves down to find side patch pockets perfectly placed for your hands when they’re not holding your to-go coffee cup or phone!

This cozy top is currently available in 15 variations. You have a few lovely solid options, as well as some color-blocked designs. There’s also a grey leopard version, plus a bunch with fun graphics. There are a few with a zipped lips design, as well as a few holiday variations. Halloween lovers will adore the Jack-o’-lantern designs, and if you’re already counting down the days until Christmas, there are a couple of cute designs for you too!

This chic tunic sweater is such a must-have for Us this year. Whether we’re hanging out at home or heading out to pick up some food, we know it’s always going to come along with us for the ride. We’re definitely going to be one of those couples who do everything together, and we have no gripes about that!

