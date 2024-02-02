Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding the right clothing to work out in — and add to your weekly laundry rotation — can be difficult. Some options can cause chafing, while others just fit completely wrong. As you know by now, that’s why we’re here to help! Skorts are a style which most have worn at one point or another in their fashion history, but they have recently made a comeback. In fact, we found a stretchy athletic skort which will keep you flowing seamlessly in the gym — and it’s only $10 at Walmart!

The Athletic Works Women’s Active Dri-Works Skort will help you pick up the pace in any fitness situation. The shorts contain a 90% cotton and 10% spandex material composition, and the skirt part has a 54% cotton, 36% polyester and 10% spandex fabrication for a stretchy-yet-durable feel. In terms of silhouette, the garment hits above the knee and includes a small on-seam pocket as well. Convenient!

Although many shoppers don’t think about styling gym attire, it can be a way to uplift you while exercising and make you feel your best. You can pair this skort with a racerback tank top and sneakers for a sporty aesthetic, and you also could don it with Ugg boots and your favorite hoodie for a relaxed winter ensemble. Furthermore, this skort comes in 13 colors and offers an S to XXL size range — and we must mention its unbelievable price point again.

While discussing this comfy and flexible skort, a Walmart shopper chimed in, stating, “What a cute skort! True to size. The quality fabric is durable yet soft. Perfect for an active lifestyle. There is an inside drawstring at the waistband that I don’t plan to use. I will definitely be buying more of these.” Another satisfied Walmart reviewer noted, “These are amazing. It looks like a skirt but wears like biker shorts. I will be buying more.”

One more happy Walmart shopper added, “I relied totally on reviews to pick a size to send my niece, and it fit her perfectly! She LOVES IT! It was a great gift to send her in Florida. It is a great price! Very cute in white!”

Working out calls for breezy gear, and this skort will nail your fitness fashion goals in one fell swoop. When Walmart comes through, they simply do not disappoint!

