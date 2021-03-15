Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Groundbreaking Story: Listen for Free

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

2021 has been a memorable year for the British royal family, to say the least. Even those who only casually checked in on the news surrounding the Windsors in the past were glued to their television screens for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview. But the secrets has only just begun to spill out.

If you’re looking for “an honest, up-close and disarming portrait” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who left their royal duties behind for a new life, there is so much more to explore. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is exactly the right place to start!

Listen to Finding Freedom for free when you sign up for an Audible trial!

If you want to listen to the Finding Freedom audiobook at no cost — and yes, legally — then your first step is signing up for an Audible trial. You’ll get 30 days without paying a penny, and that includes two free titles, one of which can be this book. The other can be anything you want. Audible has basically every genre imaginable, amazing exclusives, podcasts and more. And, if you continue on after your trial, you can still receive one credit for a free title download every month!

Finding Freedom is our pick for a slew of reasons. First, it’s written by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, two top royal reporters with all of the insider information you could hope for. Second, this book is a refreshing look at their story — it will surely be an ear-opening listen!

Listen to Finding Freedom for free when you sign up for an Audible trial!

For a quick taste of Finding Freedom, you can listen to a sample now, but it will definitely make you hungry for the whole story. There’s a reason this book has as many reviews as it does! You’re not only getting a peek into the life of a couple whose truth was hidden for years — you’re getting a 360-degree view. Hear more about why they ultimately decided to step away from the royal family, how malicious rumors came to be and what the couple’s life has actually been like, from their engagement to their roles as new parents.

Whether you’re royal-obsessed or have only just clocked in to your new shift as a curious spectator, Finding Freedom will have you hooked. Listen to it in the car, while making your morning coffee or tea, while doing your skincare routine or simply when you want to relax with a good book — one that lets you close your eyes while reading. So, what are you waiting for? The best part about Audible is that you can download it and start listening right now!

Listen to Finding Freedom for free when you sign up for an Audible trial!

Looking for more? Check out other biographies and memoirs you can listen to on Audible here and learn more about your Audible membership here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!