Fall is officially here! What’s more, you should start arranging your closet by putting forth all your cold-weather essentials. Do you want to add a new jacket to the mix? We found a comfy, colorful flannel shacket — and it’s only $30 at Amazon! Oh, and did we mention it has over 10k five-star reviews and is an Amazon bestseller?

This Automet plaid flannel shacket is a lightweight jacket option that we’re sure you’ll love. It features a 100% polyester fabric that helps it remain sturdy and comfy but also shiny. Also, it’s soft and fuzzy and is an all-around great option to add to your cold-weather wardrobe.

Get the Automet Plaid Flannel Shacket for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 22, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this shacket, you could pair it with a T-shirt, jeans and Ugg boots for a functional cold weather-approved ensemble. Or, you could rock it with a flowy dress and leather booties for a look that works perfectly for days in the office.

While reviewing and raving over this jacket, one Amazon reviewer said, “It’s true to size, washes well, and the thick material holds its shape through multiple washes. I loved it so much and bought it in other colors. I highly recommend it.”

Another reviewer noted, “I’m impressed with the quality of the fabric. It is thick. I like the style of the shirt. I wear a light shirt underneath, and I look good!”

So, if you’re looking for a warm and cozy jacket option that will keep you layered and toasty this fall and winter, this Amazon-bestselling flannel shacket could do the trick!

