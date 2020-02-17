This Cleansing Gel With 1,000 Reviews Is Your Key to a Clear Complexion

Isn’t it ironic how washing your face often leads to your skin looking worse? Like, you cleanse it to clear it up, and yet your pores just end up more clogged than ever and your blemishes seem to be multiplying by the minute. That’s where we’re at. People would think we’ve never touched a cleanser in our life!

Really though, it’s not our fault. Sometimes it really is the cleanser’s fault. It’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing kind of thing. All cleansers say they’re here to help us and clear up our complexion, but they’re secretly hiding all of these harmful and sensitizing ingredients — ready to pounce the second we lather them up. That’s why we need to be picky. Picky doesn’t have to mean shelling out the big bucks though!

Get the 13.5 fl oz. Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel for $30 at Amazon! Also available in smaller sizes. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Avène cleanser has over 1,000 reviews at Amazon — so we knew from the jump that it was something special, though we know by now to only expect the greatest out of the French skincare brand. Shoppers say this gel cleanses like a dream and immediately improved the texture of their skin. They say it helps with everything from whiteheads and blackheads to even cystic acne. Their dermatologists approve, especially of using it as a gentle companion alongside more intense treatments like retinol or acids!

Shoppers also say that even though this cleanser is soapless, it lathers up beautifully and leaves zero residue behind when they rinse it away. This is part of why they’re so thrilled that one bottle seriously lasts forever. They’re bringing that bottle everywhere with them too, as they’re all thrilled with how great the design is for traveling. No need for messy decanting!

Soapless cleansers are wonderful for acne-prone, sensitive skin because they won’t strip your skin. This one may eliminate impurities and excess sebum, but it won’t leave you with that squeaky-clean feeling — which is a good thing! You want a soft, hydrated look and feel instead, and Avène’s famous thermal spring water may help your skin get there!

This cleansing gel is paraben-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, meaning it’s great for all skin types, from oily to dry. Use it twice a day and see how much your skin loves it — and how much you’ll end up loving your skin!

