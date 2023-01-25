$10 Off $50+ Orders! 5 Must-See Products in the Avène Lunar New Year Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have officially entered the Year of the Rabbit, and it’s time to celebrate! Apart from partaking in traditional Lunar New Year traditions, it’s also a wonderful time to refresh and revamp numerous aspects of your life — including your skincare routine!

Luckily, Avène is celebrating with its own Lunar New Year event right now — a sale! From now through January 29, 2023, you can use code LUNAR10 at checkout to take $10 off orders worth $50 or more sitewide (apart from kits!). Check out our five can’t-miss picks from this skincare sale below!

RetrinAL Advanced Correcting Serum

One of the best parts of this sale is that you can even save on hot new releases like this RetrinAL serum. Looking to address wrinkles? Dull skin? Dryness? This serum is ready to rumble. The standout key ingredient is bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol!

Was $78 On Sale: $68 You Save 13% Save With Code LUNAR10

PhysioLift Serum Smoothing, Plumping Serum

If your main focus is anti-aging products, you won’t want to skip over this serum. Featuring two sizes of hyaluronic acid, its plumping, hydrating power is incredible. Glowing, supple skin, here we come!

Was $54 On Sale: $44 You Save 19% Save With Code LUNAR10

Cleanance Night Blemish Correcting & Age Renewing Cream

Of course, Avène has many, many products under $50, so we’ll show you some more inexpensive options as well so you can fill up your cart to hit that $50 minimum. If you’re dealing with adult acne, you’ll love this gentle yet powerful cream, which also addresses fine lines and wrinkles!

$48.00 Use code LUNAR10 to save $10 off $50+

Avène Eau Thermale Thermal Spring Water

A true skincare icon! If you need help hitting that $50 minimum, definitely consider adding one of the three sizes of this soothing, sensitive skin favorite to your cart. Find balance and calm with just a few mists. Such a good pick for extra moisture in the winter too!

Starting at $10.00 Use code LUNAR10 to save $10 off $50+

Revitalizing Nourishing Cream Rich

Since dryness is a theme in just about everyone’s skin around this time of year, we also wanted to show you this ultra-rich moisturizer, here to help replenish parched skin. Bring your radiance back and comfort an irritated complexion with the help of this highly-rated find!

$38.00 Use code LUNAR10 to save $10 off $50+

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Lunar New Year event here!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

