This Eye Cream May Visually Cover and Treat Even the Worst Under-Eye Bags

The issues that we deal with in the under-eye area are incredibly stressful. Sure, acne is also frustrating — but you can find a concealer or spot treatment that works well to banish pesky pimples fast. The under-eyes are different — the skin around the region is especially sensitive, which makes any imperfections so much more difficult to cover up.

Luckily, this treatment from Avène may seriously be able to help you out with all of those pain points! While some concerns (including extreme dark circles or fine lines and wrinkles) might take time to showcase results, this cream’s tinted formula can help to brighten up the area and totally transform your complexion.

Treatments that are specifically designed for the under-eye area are increasingly more common, as other products won’t have the same powerful impact. The region requires much more hydration and care than other parts of the skin, especially depending on what you’re dealing with. It’s one of the reasons why a poor night’s sleep and fatigue are instantly apparent in the eyes.

This treatment contains a variety of key ingredients which are utilized to tackle the situation. Retinol helps to give your skin plumpness and may smooth out fine lines or crow’s feet that form around the eye area, while hyaluronic acid can aid in hydration and plumping up the skin. Meanwhile, dextran sulfate is the agent designed to diminish dark circles and puffiness. Lastly, Avène’s signature thermal spring water helps soothe and calm the skin to perfection.

Shoppers of all ages report major benefits from this eye treatment. It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old — if you have puffiness or dark circles that you want to minimize, this may be the product that you’ve been looking for! For the more serious cases, significant changes will take time — but the fact that this eye cream has a slight yellow tint will help to make those issues appear less visible. Another detail that reviewers reported is that many of their dermatologists recommended this product, and they’re beyond happy with their purchase! Obviously, trained professionals know what’s up — so it sounds like this isn’t a treatment to miss!

