88% of Users Noticed an Improvement in Crow’s Feet With This Gentle Serum

Wrinkles evolve throughout your lifetime, and if you don’t start to tackle them early with anti-aging treatments, they become increasingly harder to get rid of. Of course, it might be nearly impossible to ditch deep-rooted wrinkles entirely without doing some sort of cosmetic procedure, but you can certainly make them look less prominent!

Topical treatments, including this targeted wrinkle serum from Avène, have provided tons of shoppers with noticeable results after just a couple of weeks! This particular product is ideal for all different types of wrinkles, and may even help the deepest lines look smoother and plumper.

This is a concentrated formula that can be used in any area you want to target. It’s specifically formulated for different facial expressions, such as forehead wrinkles and smile lines that can form over time. Luckily, you can also use it on other common problem areas, such as crow’s feet around the eyes and various sensitive regions that tend to show signs of aging. The key ingredient in this serum is retinaldehyde, which can actually be more effective than retinol when treating especially troublesome wrinkles. The formula also contains hyaluronic acid, which helps make the skin look plumper, plus brown algae to help naturally lift and firm the skin!

In fact, in the three common problem areas we just mentioned, 88% of participants in a clinical study saw a visible improvement in their wrinkles after three weeks of daily use! If you’re trying this product in the summer, it’s important to use sunscreen daily to not stunt your progress — even though it’s an overnight treatment. Protecting against sun damage is one of the best ways to prevent premature wrinkles, and you don’t want to minimize the magic of this treatment by not shielding your skin with the proper SPF.

Shoppers say that their “wrinkles faded from deep to light in a few weeks,” which is seriously impressive for a topical treatment! Others report that they saw noticeable results after just one week of use, and claim they’re experiencing “no irritation” whatsoever. One reviewer said that they were so impressed with how much this wrinkle corrector has improved their forehead and mouth wrinkles, they’re “looking for other areas to apply the cream”! Before you go out and spend hundreds of dollars on professional wrinkle treatments, this serum from Avène may definitely be worth trying out.

