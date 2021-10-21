60% of Users Reported This Eczema Cream Improved Their Sleep

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many people who are lucky enough to not deal with eczema or dermatitis may think these conditions just result in blotchy red spots and itchy skin. While this is true, what some don’t realize is just how much this can interfere in day-to-day life.

Eczema in particular can be so severe that it may potentially impact the sleep schedules of those suffering. Think about it: The constant itching can seriously keep you up at night! There’s nothing worse than not getting enough shut-eye and feeling groggy during the day, and eczema may be a catalyst for this discomfort. If this is an issue that you find yourself struggling with, you might want to consider giving Avène’s lipid-replenishing balm a try!

Get the XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Balm with free shipping for $48, available from Avène!

Eczema occurs for a number of different reasons — it can be a more serious chronic issue that stems from genetics, or a more sporadic situation that’s caused by environmental triggers or stress. Whatever your specific situation is, there’s likely an imbalance occurring in your skin that’s creating that unnerving and itchy sensation. It may be a microbiome-related issue, and this treatment is designed to restore the balance and hydrate your skin to keep it calm.

In a study conducted by Avène with nearly 2,000 users, those who tested this treatment reported fascinating findings that truly surprised Us. Participants claim that after seven days of regular use, this treatment helped significantly improve their sleep. We were slightly confused as to the correlation between sleep and skincare, but it just goes to show how much eczema can impact even the most simple aspects of your life. If you’re up all night scratching and need some relief, this could be a game-changer for you!

This treatment is also safe for all ages — yes, that means everyone in your family can get the skin relief that they need. If your child is suffering from skin irritation, it may be difficult for them to communicate their needs — and this could be majorly beneficial. Shoppers say that introducing this cream into their daily routine has changed “[their] skin for better,” and note it’s “such a great relief” for any type of excessive dryness. It’s not just a treatment for eczema relief — you can also use it for general dry or cracked skin that needs extra nourishment. Ahead of the winter months, this could be a valuable addition!

