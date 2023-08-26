Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new back-to-school products. It’s time! Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can prep properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Target, Papier, Zappos, Amazon and more!

Target

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: A different notebook for every class is key — and it’s a bonus if they’re all cute. The notebooks in this Paper Junkie 6-Pack all have a small inner pocket for storage too!

Shop more college deals at Target here!

American Eagle

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: 25% off everything through the weekend! This is your chance to grab back-to-school clothes like this adorable AE Oversized Plaid Flannel Shirt for less!

Shop more amazing deals at American Eagle here!

Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Share notes with roommates, write reminders for yourself or just doodle for fun with these Vusign dry erase boards. You get two per pack, plus magnets and markers!

Shop more back-to-school essentials at Walmart here!

Wayfair

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Cozy up your dorm with this Zipcode Design area rug, available in multiple sizes, colorways and shapes!

Shop more area rugs at Wayfair here!

Papier

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: 15% off all academic planners for a limited time! We’re in love with this bold and colorful Rise and Shine planner. Every colorway is awesome!

Shop more academic planners on sale at Papier here!

QVC

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: A QVC exclusive! If you’re in college but aren’t living on campus, it might not be convenient to get to the gym anymore. That’s why keeping this Kingsmith Walking Pad Double Fold G1SE Treadmill in your space is perfect. It folds up nice and small for easy storage and traveling!

Shop more amazing deals at QVC here!

Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: A new school year is the best time to buy new shoes! The Chalk/Smokey Rose colorway of these Reebok Club C Double sneakers is our pick for everyday wear!

Shop shoe deals and more at Zappos here!

Modern Picnic

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Modern Picnic has the chicest lunch bags on the planet — they’re like designer purses, but they have insulated interiors to keep your food cold. The Luncher even has slots for your utensils. Grab it in this Luncher Container Set to bundle and save!

Shop more from Modern Picnic here!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Going back to school means getting your skincare back in check, especially as stress starts to pile on. Fight oily, congested, blemished skin with this ESPA Purifying Tea Tree Gel!

Shop more skincare deals at Dermstore here!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: While this Graphic Image St. George Etc. Leather Zip Case could be used for makeup, we actually love it for a chic pencil case for school!

Shop more amazing sale finds from Saks Fifth Avenue here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our favorites from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Dorm Deal: What’s a cute dorm room without some aesthetic lighting? Grab this stunning Bavcieu Sunset Lamp for 43% off!

Our Absolute Favorite School Supply Deal: This Zebra Pen Journaling Set comes with seven highlighters and seven retractable gel ink pens in pretty colors — 49% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Backpack Deal: Keep your belongings safe and secure while looking mega-cute with this Herschel Nova Backpack — 29% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: Back-to-school season means fall fashion! Grab this Dokotoo corduroy jacket for 29% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Eyewear Deal: Make sure you’re set with blue light glasses for all of that extra time spent on your computer. Check out this Sojos pair for 44% off!

Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

