It is never too early to start stocking up your wardrobe with fall fashion and our latest pick will not disappoint! Thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale we have found a chic designer leather jacket at an amazing price.

Originally retailing for $495, the Badgley Mischka Gia Leather Biker Jacket is a downright steal at under $300 and is sure to turn your edgy meter up a few notches. With its textured detailing on the cuffs and hem, this garment is all about making a fierce statement.

Available in multiple colors, including chocolate, black and burgundy, this tried-and-true fall staple will mix and match perfectly with a variety of looks. Shoppers can’t stop talking about this hot find with many loving its comfortable and polished fit.

Team the stylish piece with a ribbed tee, dark washed jeans and boots to jazz up your everyday look. Thinking of embracing an edgy ensemble for your next date night? We’ve got you covered! Pair this jacket with a figure-hugging little black dress, strappy sandals and crossbody bag.

Shop Now: Scoop up the Badgley Mischka Gia Leather Biker Jacket for only $299.90 today — down from $495!

