8 Dreamy Deals in the Banana Republic Factory Winter Sale

Banana Republic Factory midi dress
Banana Republic Factory

With winter fully underway, there’s still time to acquire gear to help you withstand the frigid temperatures or get a jumpstart on your spring and summer attire. In fact, now is the ideal time to find a steal on garments to pad your wardrobe. Banana Republic Factory is having a winter sale and offering up to 70% off their most popular styles!

Whether you’re looking for classic separates or structured outerwear, there is something on sale at Banana Republic Factory for even the pickiest of aspiring fashionistas. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up eight of the best deals to shop during the Banana Republic Factory Winter sale — read on to see our picks!

Flutter-Sleeve Knee-Length Dress

Banana Republic Factory Flutter-Sleeve Dress
Banana Republic Factory

This pretty and fluttering midi dress is perfect for any occasion — was $120, now just $36!

Slub Ribbed Polo T-Shirt

Banana Republic Factory Slub Ribbed Polo T-Shirt
Banana Republic Factory

This slub polo T-shirt is perfect for work or after-hours functions — was $45, now just $23!

Racer-Back Maxi Dress

Banana Republic Factory Racer-Back Maxi Dress
Banana Republic Factory

Throw on this racer back maxi dress for a breezy and sophisticated vibe — was $120, now just $60!

Twill Cargo Pant

Banana Republic Factory Twill Cargo Pant
Banana Republic Factory

Cargo pants are versatile and team well with any item already in your closet — was $100, now just $50!

Fitted Denim Shirt

Banana Republic Factory Denim Fitted Shirt
Banana Republic Factory

Denim is a timeless fabric, and you can elevate your collection with this fitted denim shirt — was $90, now just $27!

Ottoman Sweatshirt

Banana Republic Factory Ottoman Sweatshirt
Banana Republic Factory

This soft sweatshirt comes in two colors and has a sleek crew neckline — was $70, now just $35!

One-Shoulder Top

Banana Republic Factory One-Shoulder Top
Banana Republic Factory

Pop on this ruched one-shoulder top for a fashion-forward finish — was $45, now just $14!

Twill Jumpsuit

Banana Republic Factory Twill Jumpsuit
Banana Republic Factory

Nothing screams chic more than an effortless jumpsuit, and this one uses breezy twill for comfortable wear — was $170, now just $85!

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Banana Republic Factory here, and don’t forget to scope out the Winter Sale for more great finds!

