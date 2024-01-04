Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With winter fully underway, there’s still time to acquire gear to help you withstand the frigid temperatures or get a jumpstart on your spring and summer attire. In fact, now is the ideal time to find a steal on garments to pad your wardrobe. Banana Republic Factory is having a winter sale and offering up to 70% off their most popular styles!

Related: 17 Leather Pieces to Wear This Winter It’s warm, it’s trendy, it’s timeless — the real question is what can’t leather accomplish in the fashion department? Leather (or faux leather) is an incredibly stylish (yet soft and comfortable) material that every influencer seems to be wearing right now — even with plummeting temperatures. We want in! From ultra-edgy to chic to classy, […]

Whether you’re looking for classic separates or structured outerwear, there is something on sale at Banana Republic Factory for even the pickiest of aspiring fashionistas. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up eight of the best deals to shop during the Banana Republic Factory Winter sale — read on to see our picks!

Flutter-Sleeve Knee-Length Dress

This pretty and fluttering midi dress is perfect for any occasion — was $120, now just $36!

Slub Ribbed Polo T-Shirt

This slub polo T-shirt is perfect for work or after-hours functions — was $45, now just $23!

Racer-Back Maxi Dress

Throw on this racer back maxi dress for a breezy and sophisticated vibe — was $120, now just $60!

Twill Cargo Pant

Cargo pants are versatile and team well with any item already in your closet — was $100, now just $50!

Fitted Denim Shirt

Denim is a timeless fabric, and you can elevate your collection with this fitted denim shirt — was $90, now just $27!

Ottoman Sweatshirt

This soft sweatshirt comes in two colors and has a sleek crew neckline — was $70, now just $35!

One-Shoulder Top

Pop on this ruched one-shoulder top for a fashion-forward finish — was $45, now just $14!

Twill Jumpsuit

Nothing screams chic more than an effortless jumpsuit, and this one uses breezy twill for comfortable wear — was $170, now just $85!

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Banana Republic Factory , and don’t forget to scope out the for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us