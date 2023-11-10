Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter weather is notorious for drying out skin. Pair that fact with the inevitable holiday travels, and there’s a big chance your skin will have a freak out. Yep, even though it’s a joyful time to reunite with family, simply sitting in a stuffy plane cabin or switching up your environment can wreck havoc on your skin — exasperating dryness and triggering a slew of other issues.

I for one have pretty normal skin, but every year when November rolls around, my skin acts like I’ve left it high and dry in the desert. With extensive travel plans for the holidays, I’ve been trying to perfect my skin routine to prevent flakes and that uncomfortable dry, tight feeling. There’s one struggle, though: Few skincare products are designed to be travel-friendly. That’s not to say there aren’t any travel-friendly skincare heroes — there are a couple diamonds in the rough, like the Banila Co Blooming Youth Multi-Balm Stick.

Get the Banila Co Blooming Youth Multi-Balm Stick for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication, Friday, November 10, but are subject to change.

On a particularly dry day a few weeks ago, I came across this handy stick in my skincare stash. Rather than repeating my entire routine mid-day, I decided to swipe this across my cheeks, along my forehead and down my nose for a quick hydration boost — and it immediately made a difference. As a beauty writer, I test hundreds of products per year, but few make such an impact from the first use. Let me tell you, I could instantly tell this was something special.

The unique hydrating stick is packed with hyaluronic acid and peach collagen to simultaneously tackle dryness and signs of aging (like fine lines and wrinkles). It produces a relaxing cooling effect upon application, and despite having a rich texture, it melts right into the skin for a weightless, glowy finish.

Get the Banila Co Blooming Youth Multi-Balm Stick for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication, Friday, November 10, but are subject to change.

Korean beauty regularly sets skincare trends with cutting edge innovations (hello, snail mucin), and stick formats will surely be the next big thing — mainly because they’re especially genius for travel. I love that I can easily slip this into my personal item and reach for it when I feel any dryness creeping up while in the air. I’m confident that with this on hand, I’ll step off the plane looking refreshed and dewy, banishing that dull in-flight skin for good.

Banila Co may be best known for their cleansing balms (the Clean It Zero Mandarin-C is my favorite!), but the Blooming Youth Multi-Balm Stick is a total sleeper hit. This is one product you don’t want to miss out on. It may just be your winter skin savior (it’s already become mine!).

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products. from Banila Co here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Still shopping? See more our favorite products below!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: People Think I’m a Natural Redhead, and It’s All Thanks to This Color-Enhancing ... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. By the time fall rolls around, I can almost guarantee that red hair is going to be trending again. This year, copper cowboy, pumpkin spice and chocolate cherry are some of the most popular red hues. (Yes, those […]

Related: Gemma Chan Says This Inkey List Eye Cream Is Her ‘Secret Weapon’ to ... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Many of Us are no strangers to under-eye bags. Whether they appear as dark circles or pop up as puffy redness, under-eye bags are one complexion woe that many skincare enthusiasts try their hardest to fight off. Take […]

Related: These Leather Combat Boots Are So Comfortable, I Can Walk Over 10 Miles In Them Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There are a few facts about living in NYC: 1. Rent is going to be ridiculous. 2. You can find a dollar slice of pizza on almost every block. And 3. You will be walking everywhere. New York is […]