These Luxe Barefoot Dreams Slipper Socks Are the Ultimate Cozy Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know that Halloween is still over a week away, but before we know it, we’ll be hunkering down for the holidays. That’s exactly why we’re getting a jump start on shopping early this year. With how unpredictable everything has been in 2020, it only makes sense! Since in-store shopping is limited for many and shipping times are still a bit iffy, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

It’s also always wise to stock up on gifts that will appeal to multiple recipients, like these incredibly cozy bestselling socks from Barefoot Dreams! They make the perfect stocking stuffer, and slipper socks are a wintertime staple that any lucky friend or family member is bound to love.

Get the Barefoot Dreams The Cozychic Heathered Women’s Socks for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

These socks are super fluffy and made from a microfiber material that shoppers are obsessed with! Of course, that can lead to a slippery bottom — so be careful about wearing them on freshly polished floors and surfaces. For chilly mornings, brisk nights and everyday lounging, there is no better gift.

They are currently available in six neutral shades that you can match with tons of different lounge sets and pajamas. You can even wear these socks with boots and let the fuzziness peek out! While these socks can be thrown in the wash with the rest of your clothes, make sure to dry them on the lowest setting to avoid shrinkage.

Get the Barefoot Dreams The Cozychic Heathered Women’s Socks for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Each pair of these socks is already packaged with a cute bow, so they’re prepped for gift-giving the second you receive them! Barefoot Dreams is known for making impossibly cozy loungewear, and according to reviewers, these socks are no exception. Good luck buying just one pair — this is the ultimate purchase that’s bound to be repeated time and time again!

See it: Get the Barefoot Dreams The Cozychic Heathered Women’s Socks for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Barefoot Dreams and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!