Jeans may have a reputation for being tight and uncomfortable (I’m looking at you, skinny jeans), but the latest denim trends are finally catching up with our desire to stay comfy-cozy. The fall of skin-tight styles made way for mom jeans, and the roomier mom jeans walked so barrel jeans could finally run.

What the heck are barrel jeans, you ask? This wide-leg design, sometimes known as balloon or horseshoe jeans, fits nicely along the waistline but features a wide, curved silhouette down the leg and tapers off at the ankle. Compared to other baggy jeans, like boyfriend or mom, these feel a bit more fresh and fashionable. Plus, the style beautifully lengthens legs and works for casual days or elegant evenings alike.

Simply put, there’s a lot to love about barrel jeans. And best of all, you don’t need to drop a ton of money to get in on the trend. One of our favorite styles — the Grapent Barrel Jeans — will run you just $40 on Amazon.

Get the Grapent Barrel Jeans for $40 at Amazon!

This fan-favorite affordable style differs from other run-of-the-mill barrel jeans due to a few distinct details. First off, Grapent always prioritizes comfort and stretch by using elastane in its material, so you’ll never feel constricted when wearing this pair — even though it sits right along your belly button. Yep, these jeans are actually enjoyable to pull on.

We also love the delicate knee stitching, which adds a touch of texture and lengthens your legs even more. It’s crazy what a minor detail can do to enhance how the garment looks on your body.

In many cases, jeans are available in one or two different washes. However, that’s not the case with this Grapent pair. You can take your pick between 10 hues, ranging from classic dark and light washes to standout shades like root beer (a rich brown perfect for fall) and foxy gray.

Shopping for jeans online is rarely easy, but Amazon shoppers mention that these run true to size and look exactly like a more expensive alternative from Free People. “I couldn’t be happier with my purchase,” one reviewer writes. “The jean material is much more solid than the FP version making it hold up better in the long run, while costing a fraction of the price. I ordered them in the color Root Beer to carry me into fall and the color is even better than shown, a deeper shade. I wanted to make sure they fit on the looser side, so I ordered a size Medium instead of my usual Small (for reference, I am 5’6″, weigh 130lbs and have a 26 inch waist) and they fit just as I had envisioned.”

Staying on trend (while staying on budget) has never been easier. Once you slip into these jeans, we have a feeling they’ll remain a staple in your wardrobe — even after the barrel jean craze begins to fade out. Gotta love a style with longevity!

