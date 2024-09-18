Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Like many of Us, I’m a huge fan of denim. Now that we’re gearing up for the coziest time of the year, I’m more than ready to ditch my jorts era in favor of oversized jackets and nostalgic wide-leg jeans. Lightweight shackets are ideal for unseasonably warm days and roomy denim handbags to carry my work computer around NYC. No matter where my calendar takes me this fall, I’ll be dressed to impress in fashionable fall denim essentials.

As usual, my quest for the latest fashion finds led me straight to Amazon. The retailer has so many high-quality denim pieces up for grabs. Best of all? Some pieces are marked down ahead of the retailer’s upcoming Prime Day Big Deal Days savings event, which takes place on October 8 and October 9. Not only does this list of cozy denim feature affordable pieces, but you don’t have to worry about quality, either. I’ve included shopper-approved picks with rave reviews. Ready to stock up on denim fall essentials ahead of the autumn equinox? This list has everything you need!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like coming across a pair of durable jeans with an inclusive size range. These Levi Strauss & Co. Totally Shaping Jeans are available in plus sizes from 16 through 28 long!

2. It-Girl Factor: Get ready to serve it-girl style in Wrangler’s Stretch Denim Jacket!

3. Boot-Cut Babe: Want to show off your footwear this fall? Levi’s has a pair of mid-rise boot-cut jeans that will let your favorite shoes do all the talking!

4. Distressed Splatter: Add a spunky flair to your ensembles in these stretchy jeans. Along with light distressing, these jeans have cool paint splatter placed throughout!

5. Bestseller: Shackets and fall go hand-in-hand. This slim-fitting shacket has frays along the hemline for an edgy touch!

6. Oversized Option: Love a nostalgic nod to the baggy ’90s era? These oversized jeans have a subtle wide-leg silhouette!

7. Pretty Pearls: Who knew that pearl accents were all it took to make these everyday jean jacket look so sophisticated!

8. Baby Doll Flair: Don’t close the door on mini dresses just yet. This baby doll-style mini looks so chic styled with thick tights and combat boots!

9. Stretch, Please: As a fashionista with thick thighs, I find comfort in jeans with a little stretch. These flare-leg trousers combine my love for comfort and retro ’70s style!

10. Statement-Maker: Everyone will want to know where you snagged this unique tote bag. Fun details like front pockets and buttons make this oversized bag look like a repurposed pair of jeans!

11. Elegant Upgrade: Who says denim can’t be dressy? This denim cocktail clutch is an automatic conversation starter!

12. Sassy Skort: This sassy skort is made from high-stretch material and comes with the cutest side slits!

13. Casual Cutie: This long-sleeve denim shirt is fun because you can pair it with other pieces to create multiple outfits. In the mood for a rich mom slay? Style this shirt with a pair of black trousers. Want to keep things cool, calm and collected? Rock it with a pair of leggings and sneakers!

14. Chilly Days: Fall weather is notoriously unpredictable. This hooded jacket is a great option to keep you stylish whether it’s sunny or rainy!

15. Celeb-Inspired: Taylor Swift kicked off the NFL season in a stunning denim vest. Channel the superstar’s classic look, with the help of this spaghetti strap corset!

16: Ruffle Cut-Outs: Love a one-piece moment? This denim jumpsuit has dainty ruffle sleeves and the cutest side cut-outs!

17. All About Overalls: Speaking of one-pieces, overalls are ultra-trendy. Recreate the stylish look, courtesy of this bib-style denim one-piece!