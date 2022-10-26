Get Trendy Fall Curls With Minimal Effort

For many of us, fall means growing out our hair and wearing it down, letting our beautiful, natural waves and curls create an effortless elegance to our look. Wait — hang on a second. Natural waves and curls? We wish, but not all of us are quite so blessed!

You’ve likely tried traditional curling irons, flat irons or even rollers to create and perfect the fall curls of your dreams, but the time, effort and difficulty can be frustrating at best. This is where Beachwaver comes in to save your troubled tresses!

If you’ve never tried out one of Beachwaver’s rotating curling irons, get ready to have your mind blown. No more twisting your wrists or accidentally frying your ends. This curler’s ceramic barrel rotates itself to craft the perfect curls in no time flat. And yes, it can rotate in both directions to make things even easier so you don’t need to use your non-dominant hand! This rotating curling iron, which comes in so many gorgeous designs, also has multiple heat settings to help take care of your hair, and it’s available in different sizes for different types of curls!

Looking to get wavy instead? Let flowing waves cascade down from underneath your favorite knit beanie with the help of Beachwaver’s 3B (three-barrel) Waver. Clamp, hold, release, repeat. The texture! The volume! And no creasing? We’re sold!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!