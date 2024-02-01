Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If your man has a beard (or any facial fair, for that matter), you’ve probably heard him complain about his razor leaving patches, the trimmer that never trims enough or the one that trims too much. An improved grooming tool is a wonderfully practical Valentine’s Day gift idea; it’s something he actually wants and will use on the daily.

But if you don’t know a single thing about men’s grooming and wouldn’t know where to start, many of Us understand. That’s why we consulted celebrity barber Willis Orengo, who works with some of the biggest names in the NFL, NBA and MLB, to give us some tips. Valentine’s Day just got a whole lot easier! His tool of choice: The King C. Gillette Beard Trimmer.

Get the King C. Gilette Cordless Beard Trimmer for $30 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

“[It is] my go-to tool for maintaining your beard at home,” Orengo tells Us, “whether you can’t make it in to see me before a last-minute date night or just want that fresh just-cut look to last longer. You can achieve a professional looking shave in seconds with this tool in the palm of your hand.”

Orengo explains that the tool comes with three combs, allowing your guy to customize the look of his beard without accidentally taking too much off or yielding an uneven cut. All he has to do is buzz his beard down to a desirable length, then gradually adjust the beard trimmer from long to short for that faded look he loves. It’s that simple! This tool takes the guesswork out of maintaining a beard so he can focus on more important things, like what flowers to grab you — that’s the goal, at least!

In addition to the three comb attachments (long beard comb, short beard comb and stubble comb), each with lifetime sharp blades, this trusty trimmer comes complete with a storage pouch, cleaning brush and charger. Each charge provides 50 minutes of trimming time, so he’ll be set for days!

And it doesn’t matter what type of beard he has or what aesthetic he’s going for; this trimmer is designed to provide salon-quality results on any beard style. It’s a fool-proof, thoughtful and safe gift you can be sure he’ll love!

To complete the routine, Ornego recommends following the trim with a face wash and finishing with beard oil. So, there you have it — his beauty routine might end up more glamorous than yours.

