When we do our makeup, we tend to focus a great deal of attention on our brows. Every other step is just as important, but brows function as a frame for the rest of the face. The way that you shape or fill them in can completely transform your aesthetic!

Bushy and thick brows have become a major trend over the past few years. Even if you don’t think that you have enough volume to work with, you can still get a supermodel-approved look with the right technique and the proper products. That’s why we were thrilled to learn that shoppers are absolutely loving this styling kit from Beauty Glazed, which reportedly creates gorgeous brows that stay in place. Oh, and it currently costs only $8!

Get the Beauty Glazed 2 Pack Eyebrow Soap Kit for just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This clear gel comes in a tin alongside a handy spoolie brush. The product has a thick consistency, so be sure to wet the brush before rubbing it over the surface of the gel. Then, all you have to do is brush your brows upward and shape them to your liking! The brush is adjustable as well, so you’ll be able to produce your brow shape with expert precision.

Of course, if you need to fill in any sparse areas with pomade or a brow pencil, feel free to do so. Just make sure to complete the task before using this gel — because once you apply it, your brows will be locked in!

Clearly, people are seriously impressed with this brow product — especially given its affordable price tag! They love how long their brows stay in place, but also rave about how easy it is to wash off with cleanser. We checked out some of the before-and-after shots from customers and were beyond impressed! This may be what it takes to transform your brows and take them to new heights you never thought possible. Sign Us up!

