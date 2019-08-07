



What’s the best way to start the day? Eating some fresh fruit for breakfast? Going on an early morning jog? Or perhaps taking a long, hot shower to rinse our sleepiness away? We’d take all three in a heartbeat, but none of them quite take that number one spot.

Our absolute favorite way to start any day is with a primer. Not just any primer, though. It needs to be one that gives our skin that rested, eight-hour-sleep glow — not just temporarily, but until it’s time to hit the hay again later that night! One that provides a smooth base for our makeup, and therefore a stepping stone for our confidence so it can fly!

See it: Get the BECCA Backlight Priming Filter Face Primer starting at just $21 at Nordstrom!

The BECCA Backlight Priming Filter Face Primer has hundreds of reviews, and just like our face after we use it, the reviews are glowing. Shoppers say it creates the “perfect canvas” for their foundation, helping it to “stay put and look fresh for 12+ hours” at a time! They say “a little goes a long way,” so the bottle lasts forever, and that they love the “cooling” effect it has as they spread it onto their face. The consensus seems to be that it’s the “most luminous primer ever,” but without the glitter (and the glitter fallout)!

This primer is infused with a finely-milled crushed pearl that creates a backlit effect for our complexion. When we apply it, it won’t look like we just added another layer of makeup to our face. It won’t cake up or start to pill, either. It will make it look like there’s a soft light just beneath the surface of our skin so that when we apply our foundation, it’s ready to stun!

Along with providing a gorgeous radiance, this primer also may blur every last imperfection on our face, without settling into pores or fine lines. It’s just like editing a photo, but it’s real life, so we won’t even need to do any photo editing! Any selfies we take can go right up on the ‘Gram, no filter necessary.

To use this primer, we should always start by cleansing our face and doing our skincare routine, finishing up by moisturizing and applying an SPF product so our skin is protected. Then take one or two pumps of this BECCA primer and blend from the center of the face outward, using either our hands, a makeup brush or a blending sponge. It all depends on what we like best!

After a few seconds, we can follow up with foundation and the rest of our makeup routine. Or, we may even choose to ditch the foundation altogether because we’ll love the way our skin looks with just this primer on!

This primer is available in two sizes: a larger one for our vanity and a smaller one for our purse! It’s made to be used on all skin types, and even shoppers with sensitive skin are singing its praises. We’re next! BECCA’s goal is to help everyone “glow in all of the right places with a radiance that is true to you,” and we’re so excited to bring out our very own, unique radiance with this primer!

