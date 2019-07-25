9 Dorm Essentials at Bed Bath & Beyond to Ready You for Back to School





One of our favorite shopping seasons of the year is back-to-school season. When it comes to college dorm rooms, variety is key. If we’re fitting our whole life inside one dorm room, we need not only the most functional items for our small space but the most stylish as well!

Not feeling quite campus ready yet? No worries! With Bed Bath & Beyond, move-in day is going to be a cinch, and friends won’t ever want to stop visiting our dorm. Here are nine picks we love that will make our rooms the best spot to hang!

1. 360 Electrical PowerCurve 3.4 Surge Protector with 5 Rotating Outlets and 2 USB Ports

Dorm rooms never have enough outlets and obviously we need ample space to plug in all of our devices. This is one of the best and unlike a traditional power strip, it includes USB ports so we can connect our devices directly. The power outlets rotate so we can plug our lamp, hair straightener, diffuser, laptop charger and phone charger in all at once and with ease!

See it: Get the 360 Electrical PowerCurve 3.4 Surge Protector with 5 Rotating Outlets and 2 USB Ports for just $32 when you join BEYOND+ at Bed Bath & Beyond!

2. 2-Piece Footboard Bedside Organizer Caddy

Creative storage solutions are a must in a dorm room, and we need this bedside caddy for storing anything from shoes, to hairspray, to a water bottle. Plus, you won’t even need to leave your bed!

See it: Get the 2-Piece Footboard Bedside Organizer Caddy with prices starting at just $14 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

3. Garment Washed Solid Comforter Set

Not being able to control the heat in the winter can be rough, but this soft comforter is anything but! It’s available in over 30 colors, so finding one to match the rest of our decor is no problem. It’s also available in three sizes!

See it: Get the Garment Washed Solid Comforter Set starting at just $60 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

4. SALT Collapsible Laundry Basket

Remember what we said about storage solutions? This laundry basket with nearly 400 reviews is collapsible, so when we’re not using it or if we want to clean up for a family visit, we can store it easily away under our bed or in our closet!

See it: Get the SALT Collapsible Laundry Basket for just $16 when you join BEYOND+ at Bed Bath & Beyond!

5. Folding Faux Mink Club Chair

This foldable chair is fully padded and has armrests, making it possibly even more comfortable than our couch back at home. The pintuck-style fabric looks totally luxe, too!

See it: Get the Folding Faux Mink Club Chair starting at just $40 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

6. Studio 3B LED Desk Lamp with USB and AC Charging Station

We’re in college now; we’re way over single-function lamps. That’s why we’re getting this one with a USB port, AC outlet, adjustable neck and 4-setting dimmer switch. The light may last up to 30,000 hours, too, so we can keep this lamp on our desk from freshman year to senior year and beyond!

See it: Get the Studio 3B LED Desk Lamp with USB and AC Charging Station for just $32 when you join BEYOND+ at Bed Bath & Beyond!

7. NuWallpaper Reclaimed Wood Plank Peel & Stick Wallpaper

We may not be able to paint our dorm room, but we can wallpaper it to make it feel more like home! This peel & stick wallpaper isn’t only easy to apply, but it’s easy to remove, too, so our R.A. won’t panic when they see it!

See it: Get the NuWallpaper Reclaimed Wood Plank Peel & Stick Wallpaper for just $32 when you join BEYOND+ at Bed Bath & Beyond!

8. Mesh Shower Tote

The trip from our room to the bathroom doesn’t need to be so daunting with this waterproof, carryall tote by our side. Store shampoo, conditioner, a razor, soap, a towel and even your phone in it! Check out the full collection for more colors!

See it: Get the Mesh Shower Tote for just $8 when you join BEYOND+ at Bed Bath & Beyond!

9. 14.4-Inch x 8.12-Inch Neon LED Peace Sign Wall Art

A retro neon light like this one is the perfect statement piece. Since dorm rooms often have limited windows and lighting, this light is a much more decorative way to light up our space. Get really creative and add photos of friends and artwork to create a gallery wall.

See it: Get the 14.4-Inch x 8.12-Inch Neon LED Peace Sign Wall Art for just $20 when you join BEYOND+ at Bed Bath & Beyond!

